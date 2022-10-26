Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Canoe Club paddlers in action at Crusoe Reservoir

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated October 26 2022 - 4:49am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Canoe Club's James Humphry posted the fastest time of the day competing in the open K1 at Crusoe Reservoir on Sunday. (File photo)

Bendigo Canoe Club members turned out in the masses on the weekend for paddling events at Crusoe Reservoir.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.