Bendigo Canoe Club paddlers in action at Crusoe Reservoir

Bendigo Canoe Club members turned out in the masses on the weekend for paddling events at Crusoe Reservoir.
There were more than 50 athletes from Bendigo involved in both the 5km sprint and community fun paddle, with many posting strong results.
James Humphry impressed by posting the fastest time in the K1 open category, in addition to Lyndell Wilcox and Tony Misson taking first in the double and Toby Sexton and Seb Carter leading the way in the junior double.
Kirstie Stockx took the honours in the open Lady TK1, Wilf Gibson was first in the open male TK1 and Allan Hillgrove was first in the sea kayak category.
Results aside, more than anything club coach Tony Misson was pleased to see paddlers out on the water.
"Overall it was a great day," he said.
"We had some nice weather with more than 50 of our members across a range of ages getting out on the water.
"After recent events such as floods and COVID-19, it was great to be able to hold something positive for the club.
"Our thoughts go out to our neighbouring clubs and people involved in the floods."
Next up on the Bendigo Canoe Club calendar is another stage of the Bendigo Cup to be held next month on Saturday November 19 at Crusoe Reservoir.
The day will include 400m singles, 200m singles, 200m doubles and sprints (3x5km) for singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
To register for this event please head to: https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=288087.
