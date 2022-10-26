Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo emergency relief centre to close doors after two weeks of flood support

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 26 2022 - 3:56am, first published 1:30am
City of Greater Bendigo director Andrew Cooney said the emergency relief centre has 15 people seeking longer-term accommodation before it closes its doors tomorrow. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Bendigo's emergency relief centre will close on Thursday after providing support to people affected by floods for the past two weeks.

