Bendigo emergency relief centre to close doors after two weeks of flood support

Bendigo's emergency relief centre will close on Thursday after providing support to people affected by floods for the past two weeks.
According to the City of Greater Bendigo, most evacuees have moved into longer-term, temporary accommodation or returned home.
The centre provided relief for a maximum of 280 people per night, mostly from Rochester and Echuca, and city director Andrew Cooney said there were about 15 people at the centre finalising their accommodation needs.
"Over the past week, as it became evident this flood event will have a long-term impact, evacuees were supported to find alternate accommodation or return home," Mr Cooney said.
"A range of agencies have been based at the centre since it opened, helping evacuees with their physical and mental health, accessing state and federal government funding, and finding somewhere to live.
"As the flood affected communities further north move into the recovery phase, these staff can continue to provide support in these areas.
Mr Cooney said the relief centre served its purpose as a short-term emergency option, and was able to be re-opened quickly in the future if needs be.
"I would like to acknowledge and thank city staff that have worked around the clock to run the centre, co-ordinate support, and ensure the evacuees were well cared for and could enjoy as much comfort as possible, despite their traumatic experience," he said.
"The recovery process from this flood event will be long and I encourage our community to look for opportunities to volunteer and lend a hand into the future."
People in Echuca in need of emergency relief are being directed to an emergency relief centre at the Echuca South Basketball Stadium, 244 High Street, Echuca.
The news to close Bendigo's centre comes after a number of events to be held there were cancelled, including the Bendigo Agricultural Show and the Bendigo National Swap Meet.
Organisers of the Swap Meet said travel concerns across Victoria and New South Wales may have impacted the event.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.