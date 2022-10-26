Reid finishes top four in under-23 class in Valencia half-marathon

ECHUCA athlete Archie Reid has starred in his latest race in Spain.
The 21-year-old competed in Sunday's running of the Valencia half-marathon.
One of the young guns in the Bendigo Bats cross-country team, Reid not only took on many of Africa's and Europe's best, but also the humid conditions in the 21.1km run.
A time of 1hour 6.49minutes earned 67th place overall and fourth in the under-23 class.
It was the second time Reid had lined up for one of the biggest races of its kind in the world.
First and fastest of the Australian contingent was Ed Goddard in 1:03.38 to be 29th.
Race winner was Kibiwott Kandie from Kenya in 58.10 as athletes from Kenya or Ethiopia featured in the top 10 placings.
Reid's fastest time for a half-marathon is 1:05.43 set at Launceston in December, 2020.
Next major hit-out in his sights is the Zatopek 10,000m classic to be run in mid-December at Lakeside Stadium.
A time of 30.08 earned Reid 12th place in this year's Zatopek won by Jack Rayner on Australia Day at Lakeside.
Rayner broke the Australian record for a 10km road race as he won the Burnie 10 in 27.43 on Sunday to also hold the Oceania record.
The national record of 27.54 was set by Craig Mottram in 2004 in Manchester.
Mottram ran 27.39 in Madrid two years, but the course was not legal.
An Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative, Rayner won the Bendigo Dragon Mile in 2014.
The long-running classic organised by Bendigo Harriers Athletics Club is run before thousands lining the gala Easter parade route in the centre of the city.
