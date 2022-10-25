MATTHEW Enright will be hoping to score an upset with Wertheimer in Wednesday's Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup in an edition of the 2400m staying test he rates as not the strongest.
The former South Australian-trained five-year-old is the outsider of the small field, albeit at only $26, and the sole Bendigo-trained horse in the field.
Punters are backing Ciaron Maher and David Eustice to go one better with High Emocean after finishing second in last year's race with Smokin' Romans.
The talented mare is an early $2.70 chance, holding favouritism ahead of the Julius Sandhu-trained Port Philip ($3.10), who is chasing a fifth-straight race win.
Nobel Heights, for Matt Cumani, is next in the betting at $6.50.
For Enright, having a Bendigo Cup runner is the realisation of a dream and the culmination of months of planning.
Unlike many in the field, Wertheimer has been specifically aimed at his hometown Cup.
The New Zealand-born trainer and former jockey could not be happier with his stayer's lead up to Wednesday, highlighted by his last start second in the Horsham Cup (2100m) on October 16.
"He's done everything beautifully ... he went to Murtoa and needed the gallop and then he went to Horsham and I thought he still had improvement in him," he said.
"He looked the winner until the horse of (Ciaron) Maher's (King's Charisma) came down the outside and got him in the last couple of strides.
"I basically planned to run him in the Bendigo Cup, it's my hometown Cup.
"We are a very small operation - we only usually have two or three horses - so for us to get a runner in the Bendigo Cup has always been an aim.
"Even though he's bringing Adelaide form and smaller country cup form, I feel he is peaking at the right time.
"If he can get through the heavy track, he's better than a $20 or $30 chance.
"I am quietly confident he will be at his best on Wednesday."
Only seven horses are left in the Cup field following the scratching on Tuesday afternoon of the Chris Waller-trained topweight Crystal Pegasus.
The 2022 Mornington Cup winner is nominated for Saturday's Group 3 Lexus Archer Stakes (2500m) at Flemington and is enroute to the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m).
It's the smallest Cup field since 2017, when the Godolphin-owned Qewy prevailed narrowly over Kiwia following an epic battle down the straight, also in a seven-horse field.
Enright said the small field and obviously soggy track, which was rated a heavy nine on Tuesday afternoon, were all plusses for his Cup contender.
"It's not the strongest field - I don't want to downplay the race - a few of them are a bit dicey on the heavy track. And it's going to be a genuine heavy," he said.
"There's a couple in there you would have to question on this type of track.
"I'm probably in the same boat.
"I don't have a big horse, he's a small horse and has performed well on a heavy track in New Zealand.
"We're just hoping he can get through, but they all have to."
Wertheimer is in some respects Cup plan B for Enright, who had set his sights on the race last year with his former stayer Tibetan.
The six-year-old son of Shocking, another former South Australian, burst to prominence for Enright with his win in last November's Ararat Cup (200m) in only his third start for the stable.
He followed up a few weeks later with a gallant third in the Listed Kilmore Cup (1600m) behind fellow Bendigonian Hi Stranger, but unfortunately succumbed to a joint injury earlier this year.
"It would have been nice to have him in this race - he's a stronger horse and, in all honesty, a little better than this one, but unfortunately, he ran into a few little problems, so we decided to retire him," he said.
"But I can't complain about having Wertheimer in with a shot."
Enright, a winner of eight country cups as a trainer, including the 2008 Cranbourne Cup with Majestical, will enter Cup day on a high following a win with Salassi at Warracknabeal on Tuesday.
His choice of jockey, Alana Kelly, will also be riding a wave of confidence after notching up her first Group 2 triumph aboard Zoe's Promise at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Enright said he was ultra-keen to retain the services of the 23-year-old after she had adeptly steered Wertheimer into second place in the Horsham Cup.
"She certainly has a talent and if Saturday was any indication, she relishes the big occasion," he said.
Outside of a big performance by Wertheimer, Enright's other wish is for a successful day for the Bendigo Jockey Club.
The Cup meeting will be the first run with a crowd in attendance since 2019.
"When they miss out on the Caulfield Cup (beach party race day), you don't want to be missing out on the Bendigo Cup as well," Enright said.
"It's a huge day for the club, sponsors, people from town and owners and trainers - a massive day.
"It's great prize money - you just want to be involved.
"It's your hometown, so if you can have a few runners on the day, it's great."
