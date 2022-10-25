Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Matthew Enright-trained Wertheimer chasing upset in Group 3 Bendigo Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 25 2022 - 8:26am, first published 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wertheimer, trained by Matthew Enright and to be ridden by Alana Kelly, is the hometown hope in today's $500,000 Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup. Picture: Darren Howe

MATTHEW Enright will be hoping to score an upset with Wertheimer in Wednesday's Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup in an edition of the 2400m staying test he rates as not the strongest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.