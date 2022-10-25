Wycheproof races abandoned

VICTORIA'S wet weather has claimed another race meeting following the cancellation of this Saturday's Mount Wycheproof and District Cup.
Racing Victoria announced on Tuesday afternoon that both Wycheproof and Mortlake - also scheduled to be run on Saturday - had been abandoned, while Friday's meeting at Kilmore was being transferred to Pakenham Synthetic.
It's another blow to the Mount Wycheproof and District Racing Club, which has been uable to run its once-a-year race meeting with a crowd in attendance since 2019.
There was no meeting in 2020, while last year's was run with no spectators.
In a statement on social media, the club said it was a 'challenging' decision to make.
"However, with anticipated further rains forecast for this week, it's the right decision in the current environment.
"Our club is also thinking of the flood impacted areas of our state, other abandoned race meetings, and in particular those across the Buloke Shire, especially our farmers.
"The club genuinely thanks everyone for their ongoing support of the event, especially the Mount Wycheproof community. We feel the disappointment, however, we are already looking forward to 2023.
The club said full refunds would be processed soon on tickets and hospitality packages.
The cancellation follows those of cup meetings at Gunbower and Avoca earlier in the month.
