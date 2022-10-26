The central Victorian community is being encouraged to pick up a pen and challenge human rights abuses around the world when Bendigo Amnesty hosts its annual Write for Rights event next week.
On Human Rights Day each year, Amnesty International runs the letter-writing event.
Australian campaigner Nikita White said it was a powerful exercise that created positive change.
"Amnesty International has more than 50 years of proven experience helping people at risk, we know letter writing works," she said.
"Every year thousands of people are saved from human rights abuses thanks to letters from ordinary members of the community."
This year, the 10 selected cases include a Bangledeshi activist who was detained for 80 days after posting about climate change on Facebook; a Chinese activist who who was jailed for 22 months after speaking out about the Tiananmen Square massacre; and a Russian woman who was detained for criticising the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Bendigo Amnesty will host two sessions at the Bendigo Library - on Thursday, November 3 at 1.30pm and on Thursday, December 1 at 1.30pm.
The group's convener Jan Govett said she hoped to see many people joining in the "largest human rights event in the world".
"It really does have a proven impact," Ms Govett said.
"Due to the pressure of activists in previous years, people have been freed from prison, had their sentences reduced, or been granted a trial. We know it works."
"Last year we received this message from one of the people we wrote letters for: 'The letters were what stopped them from killing me. They knew you were there.'"
For more information contact Bendigo Amnesty at bendigo.amnesty@gmail.com.
