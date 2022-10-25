'Abhorrent' sex offender who silenced victim jailed

A man who committed sexual offences described as repugnant, calculated, and sustained against his step-child has been sentenced to 13 years jail in the Bendigo County Court.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with three counts of sexual penetration of a step-child which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in jail.
"The community rightly regards this offending as abhorrent," Judge Kevin Doyle said.
"Incest is a crime of high culpability."
Judge Doyle said the man put his sexual desires ahead of his duty to care for his step-child, who was young at the time of the offending, and breached the trust of the victim and the victim's mother.
The court heard the 'cynical exploitation' occurred while the man was living with the victim and the victim's mother - who he was in a relationship with. He also has children from a previous relationship.
Over a two-month period, the man sexually assaulted the victim several times in a public toilet cubicles, and in different rooms of the family home.
"The victim was not safe in his own home or bedroom," Judge Doyle said.
The court heard the man penetrated and performed oral sex on the victim.
It was estimated the offending happened at least 25 times.
In one instance, the victim's mother saw one of the assaults in their living room and stopped the man.
The court heard the man told the victim to not tell anyone.
Judge Doyle said the offender secured the victim's silence through psychological manipulation.
The court heard the man tried to justify his behaviour by saying he had the victim's consent, and he would get in trouble if anyone knew about the assaults, but if the victim said no, he would stop.
The man was not working when the offending occurred.
The offender was arrested, admitted to what he did, and pled guilty to the offences.
When he was asked the reason for offending he said he didn't have a reason and was disgusted, didn't know what was wrong with himself, and he never should have touched the victim.
Judge Doyle said the offences were "selfish criminal acts" and "high end offending."
The court heard the victim's life had changed for the worse and had experienced anger, nightmares, and trouble concentrating in school.
The victim's mother said in her victim impact statement the offending would affect their family, and she experienced anxiety, PTSD, and couldn't sleep properly.
The court heard the victim's mother doesn't see her friends to avoid telling people what the man did, and was financially affected by being the sole provider.
The victim's family said in their victim impact statements they didn't understand how someone could do what the man did and the crimes devastated the family.
Judge Doyle said the family felt guilty but they had nothing to feel guilty about because the man was responsible and culpable.
"The victim has suffered harm," he said.
The court heard the man had siblings and his parents divorced when he was young.
The man left school at a young age and described himself as a failure academically.
The court heard the offender couldn't remember much of his childhood but was bullied by his brother and ignored by his father, but was not sexually abused.
A neuropsychological report said the man had an IQ of 79 and low verbal capability.
The report also said he suffered from a depressive disorder, was a socially isolated individual, and met the criteria for paedophilic behaviour but did express shame and remorse.
The court heard the offender had been assaulted in prison and self harmed.
Judge Doyle said he didn't excuse the offender's behaviour, but did accept his remorse and guilty plea which spared the court, victim, and victim's family from a lengthy trial.
He said the man was not predatory and didn't seek out victims, and the man's risk of reoffending was assessed as being moderate.
Judge Doyle said if the man completed his treatment, he had reasonable prospects of rehabilitation.
The man was sentenced to 13 years jail, with a non parole period of eight years and four months.
The offender was sentenced as a serious sexual offender on charge 3, and will be on the sex offenders registration for life.
He has served 371 of pre sentence detention which will deducted from his sentence.
