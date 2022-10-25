Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Man who sexually preyed on his step child is sentenced in the Bendigo County Court

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Abhorrent' sex offender who silenced victim jailed

A man who committed sexual offences described as repugnant, calculated, and sustained against his step-child has been sentenced to 13 years jail in the Bendigo County Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.