Massive tree homeowner tried to get removed for years crushes house

An Eaglehawk family has been forced from their home after a tree fell and crushed part of their house earlier this month.
About 7pm on October 7, a 26-metre box ironbark fell from the nature strip onto Lorinda Jane's house, collapsing the ceiling of her daughter's bedroom and knocking her unconscious.
The damage extends throughout the entire property, including Ms Jane's Audi which was crushed.
Lorinda Jane and her daughter Molly spent the night in hospital and have been left feeling traumatised after the incident.
What caused the tree to fall is unknown at this time. It was not related to the floods and there were no storms or wind at the time it fell.
Ms Jane said she had been concerned about the tree for more than a decade.
"In 2010 (City of Greater Bendigo arborists) came and assessed the tree and told me that under no circumstances was it to be removed, it was safe and wouldn't fall," she said.
"I rang in 2016 or 2017 and was told the same thing.
"I was told it was an over 100-year-old tree and there was no way they would approve to have it removed. We'd been living in fear of this tree since then.
"Every time there's been a storm we'd move to the other end of the house thinking the tree's going to come down."
An arborist's report after the tree fell showed significant rotting in the trunk.
Ms Jane said she has a meeting this week to discuss potential legal action against the City of Greater Bendigo for their failure to remove the tree.
The residents, which includes Ms Jane's daughter's partner, was rendered effectively homeless by the incident.
They are waiting on engineers to report the extent of the damage and haven't been able to gather all their belongings inside the house.
"My daughter has been ringing Lifeline and Beyond Blue because of the trauma," Ms Jane said. "She's terrified to walk into the house, we don't know if more of it's going to collapse."
Ms Jane said the processes for repairs and finding a place to stay have been postponed due to the recent floods.
"Luckily my insurance has paid for our accommodation at the moment but of course since this has happened the floods have occurred so accommodation is very difficult for us to get," she said.
"We have an allocated amount for the next 12 months from insurance but at the moment because we can't get anything except AirBnb.
"It's extremely expensive ... it's cost $4000 for just over two weeks to be housed."
Ms Jane owns Burra Emporium, a gift store in Eaglehawk with a dedicated following. She said she had been too traumatised to open the shop.
"I tried to open my shop yesterday for the day," she said on Tuesday.
"Every time someone would come in to offer their support and say 'how are you, I'm so sorry', I was breaking down in tears."
"I've lost business; I still have to pay rent and rates on the shop and I haven't been able to.
"I know things will come good eventually but we've got a really hard road ahead."
The City of Greater Bendigo has declined to comment on the issue.
