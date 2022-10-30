Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Massive tree homeowner tried to get removed for years crushes Eaglehawk house

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 30 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Massive tree homeowner tried to get removed for years crushes house

An Eaglehawk family has been forced from their home after a tree fell and crushed part of their house earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.