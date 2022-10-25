Bendigo police are appealing to anyone who has seen Lenny-Jay, 15, or knows his whereabouts.
The teen was last seen in Eaglehawk around 8.30pm on Sunday, 23 October.
He is described as Caucasian, with a slim build, and mousey blonde hair.
IN OTHER NEWS
Lenny-Jay was last seen sporting a black Champion sleeveless jacket, red Champion t-shirt, and carrying a black backpack.
He is known to frequent the Greater Bendigo area.
Anyone with information about Lenny-Jay is urged to contact Bendigo police station on (03) 5448 1300.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.