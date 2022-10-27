Golden Square Woolworths has put on about 20 new staff and undergone a multi-million-dollar makeover to to bring the store into the 21st century.
First opened in 1994, the supermarket had not had a significant refurbishment in the nearly 30 years since.
Store manager Susan Becket-Thorpe said the new workers, who were mostly locals, were needed in all areas, particularly at the store's new pick-up service.
The new direct to boot service means customers can shop from the comfort of their own home, removing the need to come into the store or wait for delivery services.
Customers can park in one of the three new drive thru parking spaces and a Woolworths team member will then place the order into their boot.
"The new look supermarket is designed with the local customer at the forefront, and we are pleased that the enhancements will offer local residents a great shopping experience, enhanced fresh offerings and the convenience they are looking for," Ms Becket-Thorpe said.
Renovations to the store began in June this year which saw the supermarket reduced its hours of operation, but this week restored its opening hours from 7am to 11pm seven days a week.
Woolworths state marketing manager Rob Wilson said the Golden Square supermarket was "a big trading store" for the retailer.
The multi-million-dollar renovation was officially completed this week and involved consolidating fresh food in one section, updating the shop's interior and adding a side-serving area for pick-ups.
The store's renewal manager Rod Andrews said recent flood disaster in the region and complications around COVID-19 restrictions meant the renovation had been "challenging at times".
"But certainly the store's come up a treat," he said.
An official re-launch of the store will take place Friday morning at 9am when staff will cut a cake and a ribbon and give away single stemmed flowers at the store.
