Alana Kelly holds key to Bendigo hopes on Cup day

STAR jockey on the rise Alana Kelly looms as a key to the fortunes of Bendigo trainers and punters on Cup day.
Fresh from her exhilarating maiden Group 2 win on Saturday aboard Zoe's Promise in the Moonee Valley Fillies Classic (1600m) for Colac-based trainer Darryl Cannon, the 23-year-old will have five rides at Wednesday's meeting.
All five will be on Bendigo-trained horses.
The biggest of Kelly's opportunities will come in the $500,000 Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) when she partners the Matthew Enright-trained stayer Wertheimer.
The first of her Cup day obligations will be on another Enright-trained galloper Whozyadeeler.
She will also ride last-start Mildura winner Zoutons for Brendon Hearps and Salute To The Sun for Shane Fliedner, before rounding out her day aboard the Sean Mott-trained Our Lone Star in the $100,000 heat of the Melbourne Cup Carnival Country (MCCC) series.
Kelly will head to Bendigo from Ballarat still on a high following her biggest career win to date at the Valley and is excited to get another crack at a Group race win on the Cup outsider Wertheimer.
The five-year-old gelding, unlike many of his rivals, has specifically been aimed at this race and has been trained to be at his peak following solid recent performances in the Murtoa and Horsham Cups.
His tough second placing in the Horsham Cup (2100m) has Kelly optimistic Wertheimer can produce another honest effort up in grade, albeit not the strongest of Bendigo Cup fields.
"I sat on him last week at Horsham and that was a very tough run he put in," she said.
"He was really good in the middle stages and tough to the line and just got pipped on the post. It's a big step up in grade, but he put in a really good run at Horsham.
"It's obviously a step up in trip too, which will probably help him out a lot."
Kelly believed the condition of the track, which was rated a heavy nine at 3pm on Tuesday, would also work to Wertheimer's advantage
"He just keeps ploughing through it; he's quite light on his feet and quite a nimble horse," she said. "It's not going to bother him at all."
It will be the second of two rides for Enright on the day for Kelly, who will ride stable newcomer Whozyadeeler for the first time in the 1100m benchmark 78.
Kelly is looking forward to climbing back aboard the Mott-trained Our Lone Star following a fantastic last effort at Caulfield when fourth over 1400m on a heavy nine.
The aim is to qualify for the $500,000 MCCC Country Final, to be run on Oaks Day at Flemington.
"He is another one who loves it wet ... hopefully the rain keeps coming without ruining our race day," Kelly said.
"It was a massive run their second-up and on a difficult track. He was probably just starting to get a stitch, but he will obviously train on under Sean."
Kelly has experienced success on Our Lone Star once before, partnering him to victory in the second of his two city wins at Sandown in April this year.
She also has winning form on Zoutons, her mount in the 1100m benchmark 64 for the Hearps stable. The five-year-old is coming off a tough win at Mildura, the third of his career from 14 starts.
Zoutons has been placed twice in four attempts on heavy tracks, including three-starts back at Bendigo on May 22, when he was again ridden by Kelly.
"He does get through the soft not too badly, albeit Mildura was quite dry that day (a good three)," she said.
"Whether he appreciates it more drier than wet is probably the query."
Kelly is excited by the prospects of the Fliedner-trained mare Salute To The Sun in the 1300m benchmark 70.
She has ridden the former NSW-trained galloper in all three of his starts for his new trainer for two seconds and believes a hometown win on cup day can't be ruled out.
Remarkably, Kelly's win on Zoe's Promise at The Valley came in his first ride in a Group 2 race and second in total at Group level and less than a month before her apprenticeship expires.
"The filly has been really great to me, as have the connections for keeping me on her," she said.
"Even getting rides on big days, let alone in big races, is just a thrill. There's still an A (apprentice) next to my name, so it's hard to keep those rides on the big days, but obviously the connections trusted me with her and it paid off. My confidence is definitely up - to keep the ball rolling would be really lovely."
