Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Sean Mott sets sights on Oaks Day final with Our Lone Star

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:21am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo trainer Sean Mott and his Melbourne Cup Carnival Country (MCCC) heat series contender Our Lone Star. Picture: Darren Howe

BENDIGO trainer Sean Mott is hoping he and Our Lone Star can go one or two better on Bendigo Cup day following a third last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.