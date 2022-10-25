BENDIGO trainer Sean Mott is hoping he and Our Lone Star can go one or two better on Bendigo Cup day following a third last year.
Mott will be chasing a spot in the $500,000 MCCCC Country Final (1600m) on Oaks Day at Flemington with his dual city-winner, an early $12 chance in Wednesday's 1400m heat,
The five-year-old has strong claims in the race on the strength of an eye-catching fourth on a heavy nine at his last start at Caulfield on October 12.
Slow to begin from his awkward barrier 11 draw, Our Lone Star hit the line strongly despite being tightened for room at the 250m before finishing within a length of the winner.
It was a performance that has filled Mott with plenty of confidence for Cup day despite again drawing poorly in barrier 14.
"I knew he had that in him at Caulfield, but just from that horrible barrier draw at 1400m, it was always going to be a challenge," he said.
"To see him do what he did was fantastic, but you always have that degree of trepidation from that barrier.
"There are no favours again here, but looking at it, I can't see any obvious leader, so it may be a bunched field anyway and he may not be far away.
"At this point, we'll just ride him cool and let him get to the outside and let him run home down the outside.
"Traditionally, out wide at Bendigo later in the day is the way to go.
"You would think in race nine, after they've done two laps in the Bendigo Cup, it would be preferred, so we'll give him every chance by being out there."
Our Lone Star - a winner at Sandown in April this year - is running for the second straight year on Bendigo Cup day, having finished third in the 1300m benchmark 70 last year.
He went on to run third in the $150,000 Shooting Star (1500m) at Mornington before rounding out his spring preparation with a second in the Tatura Cup.
This year's target is the Country Final on Oaks day, with a win on Wednesday guaranteeing him a spot in the field.
"If not, we will look at something like the Donald Cup," Mott said.
"It would be nice getting a shot at a $500,000 race, so we will roll the dice and see how we go."
Bendigo will be further represented in the race by the Bob Donat-trained Red Cracker, who is one of the outsiders of the field at $101, but has a strong liking for his home track and the wet.
Donat has previously had a runner in the Oaks Day final, with Tatunka finishing third in the race in 2020 behind Do You Reckon, who is one of two Julius Sandhu-trained runners in the Bendigo heat, alongside Sharp Response.
Do You Reckon qualified for the 2020 final by finishing second in the Bendigo heat, won by the Josh Julius-trained Highclass Harry.
"He went to Geelong last week and ran in a qualifier, but it was a good four, almost a good three, and he didn't handle it at all," the Cranbourne-based trainer said.
"We have a wet track (at Bendigo) and he's won on a heavy 10.
"He's a front-running horse and makes his own luck, so we'll throw him in the deep end and see how he goes as he is not doing as well as when he won it.
"But he's an honest horse, you won't die wondering with him.
"And Sharp Response is on the way up. He is a lightly-raced horse and is well positioned in the race.
"He is going in second-up - ideally I would have liked to have had one more run under his belt - but that said he is training super and he is in outstanding condition.
"He will take benefit from this run, so the last 50m will tell the story.
"But if he holds up and gets through this, he will be ultra-competitive."
