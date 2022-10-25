A retired dairy farmer has thanked his neighbours for helping him rescue his herd of cows from a flooded paddock.
On Monday, Peter Lloyd moved his cows to higher ground to prepare for potential flooding, leaving a gate open so they had access to water.
The cows decided, however, they'd be happier in the flooded paddock and entered through the gate.
Mr Lloyd's daughter, Peta Lloyd who lives in Maryborough, said her father had built a levee around his neighbours' properties to prepare for the floods, however water entered his own paddock from the Pyramid Hill creek.
"When they heard the water was rising they got out there and started building a retraining wall, they prepared for that," Ms Lloyd said. "They thought it might be worse so they built it higher.
"Within a blink of an eye his paddock was water; it looked like he was farming trout - not cattle.
"The community band together, someone had a boat and a kayak and they ended up rounding them up and putting them back on higher ground for him."
Footage taken by Ms Lloyd's friend Chelsea Gerring who lives in Kerang shows the cows being herded by Liam Jardine and Shannon Tuohey in a boat and a kayak.
According to Ms Lloyd, Ms Gerring was prepared to ride a horse into the water to try and swim the cows out.
It's not the first time cattle has had to be rescued from floodwaters this month.
According to Ms Lloyd, her father is thankful his neighbours risked their lives to save his "pride and joy".
Kerang residents are waiting nervously to understand the damage from the floods, with the Murray River peaking at 77.86 metres AHD.
