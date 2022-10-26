A first finals appearance since the 2017-18 BDCA season is the goal for new Bendigo captain James Ryan.
The classy left-hand batter was the Goers' major off-season signing - returning to his home club after a stint with Premier Cricket club Essendon.
He takes over the captaincy role from all-rounder Nathan Fitzpatrick, who remains a key player at the club.
James Ryan's elevation to skipper adds another chapter to his family's proud history with Bendigo Cricket Club.
His father, Mark, and uncle, Tony, were premiership players at the club and are long-time volunteers at junior, senior and women's levels.
"It will be a good experience,'' Ryan said.
"The family has a long history with the club. Noony is coaching, Dad is president, (cousin) Xav plays in the A-grade team and my sister plays in the women's team.
"There's a lot of Ryans around the place."
Ryan said it was a tough decision to pull the pin on a promising career with Essendon.
He batted anywhere from opening to number six in first XI and second XI cricket in a five-year stint with the Bombers.
"The main reason was the travel,'' Ryan said.
"It was a big commitment juggling work with travelling down there three times a week.
"That travel started to get me the past couple of years and the time was probably right for me to come back."
Ryan returns to a Bendigo side that finished fifth last summer.
There's been minimal changes at first XI level in the off-season and the Goers are bullish about some young prospects.
"Aden Shanahan is the only departure in the A-grade, but our depth will be tested because we have lost a number of players in our lower grades,'' Ryan said.
"We've got a lot of young players coming through that we're excited about.
"Aidan Goddard and Kynan Gard are two young, quick bowlers that will get their opportunity.
"Kynan hasn't played much cricket over the past couple of years because of injuries, but he's bowled really well so far (in the pre-season).
"Aidan is in our under-18s and he's a pretty handy bowler."
With the bat, the Goers will have a top four that has the ability to cause plenty of headaches for opposition attacks.
Openers Xav Ryan and Bailey George are coming off breakout seasons, while James Ryan and Kyle Humphrys are as potent a three and four combination as any in the competition.
"Over the last few years we've lacked the ability to bat for long periods of time and build partnerships,'' Ryan said.
"Last year there was an improvement in that area, but this year the batting is stronger, particularly with some of the younger boys having another season under their belt and their batting is starting to mature.
"Batting long periods and building competitive totals will help us go to that next level.
"Bowling wise I think we're in a strong position.
"We have six or seven really good bowlers and I think we'll surprise a few teams in that area."
Ryan said the return to two-day cricket would benefit the Goers.
"The two-day format gives us the chance to bat for longer periods and improve our batting,'' Ryan said.
"The extra overs gives us the opportunity to get more overs into some of the younger bowlers.
"Overall, I think the two-dayers will be better for our cricket.
"After not playing two-dayers for a couple of years I think everybody is itching to get back into it."
Injury-free after a frustrating few years, and minus the captaincy burden, Fitzpatrick was well-placed to return to his best form, according to Ryan.
"Fitzy is bowling quite quick in the nets,'' Ryan said.
"Noony has brought out a couple of new balls which means the fast bowlers tend to bend their backs more.
"Fitzy is going well. His batting continues to improve and his bowling is showing signs of where he was a couple of years ago."
Bendigo has a decent draw, with scheduled one-day games against Eaglehawk, White Hills, Bendigo United and Huntly North a more comfortable proposition than what confronts some of the other top four contenders.
It all adds up to the Goers' confidence-levels rising that they can catapult out of a five-year period of mediocrity.
"If we can put everything together I think we'll be giving the top four a run for their money," Ryan said.
ROUND 1
October 8-15
v White Hills (a)
Match abandoned
............................................
ROUND 2
October 29
v Eaglehawk (h)
............................................
ROUND 3
November 5-12
v Bendigo United (h)
............................................
ROUND 4
November 19-26
v Strathdale-Maristians (h)
............................................
ROUND 5
December 3-4
v Golden Square (a)
............................................
ROUND 6
December 10-17
v Strathfieldsaye (h)
............................................
ROUND 7
January 7
v Eaglehawk (a)
............................................
ROUND 8
January 14
v White Hills (h)
............................................
ROUND 9
January 21
v Bendigo United (a)
............................................
ROUND 10
January 28
v Huntly North (a)
............................................
ROUND 11
February 4-5
v Huntly North (a)
............................................
ROUND 12
February 11-18
v Sandhurst (h)
............................................
ROUND 13
February 25-26
v Kangaroo Flat (a)
............................................
