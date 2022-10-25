Bendigo Advertiser
Forest Fire Management recruits set to be deployed at Bendigo, Echuca and more

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:52am, first published 1:30am
Firefighters learnt about fire behaviour, fire suppression, planned burning, emergency safety and survival techniques. Picture supplied

Newly trained life-savers are about to be spread out across central and northern Victoria as soon as they complete their newest challenge.

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

