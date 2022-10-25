Newly trained life-savers are about to be spread out across central and northern Victoria as soon as they complete their newest challenge.
Twenty-five new Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) seasonal firefighters are being put through their paces in Mildura this week as part of a rigorous training course.
Throughout this time, they'll learn the skills needed to protect communities and the environment from bushfires.
FFMVic Mallee Workcentre operations coordinator Robert Tucker said the course covers the essential elements of firefighting including fire behaviour, fire suppression, planned burning, emergency safety and survival techniques.
"These recruits will not only respond to bushfires and other emergencies, including floods, they'll also be conducting planned burns, slashing, track clearing and other land management activities," he said.
"Our recruits are being trained in how to use a rakehoe to construct mineral earth control lines as well as other skills such as four-wheel driving, water pumps, hand tool maintenance, which are essential for forest firefighting.
"Once they've successfully completed the course, the trainees will work alongside FFMVic's permanent staff where they'll continue with on-the-job learning from experienced firefighters on potential deployments to assist with flood response.
"Later in the year, when things dry up, they will continue to work alongside our permanent firefighters to complete fire protection work, respond to bushfires or other emergencies.
"This year FFMVic has recruited 92 PFFs in the Loddon Mallee Region to help keep communities safe.
"There have been 67 of our PFFs working with us during previous fire seasons so have gone straight to work on helping with the floods in Bendigo and other parts of the state as well as bushfire reduction activities ahead of fire season.
All 92 seasonal firefighters in the Loddon Mallee will be on board by mid- November.
Loddon Mallee PFFs will be based in depots at Bendigo, Echuca, Castlemaine, Cohuna, Heathcote, Inglewood, Maryborough, Rushworth, Macedon, St Arnaud, Avoca, Hattah, Mildura, Robinvale, Swan Hill, Speed, Underbool, Werrimull and Rainbow.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
