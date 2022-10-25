Victoria's electricity shake-up explained

* Victoria's electricity network was privatised in the 1990s by the Kennett government
* The State Electricity Commission (SEC) of Victoria was split into three organisations from 1993 and further privatised in the mid to late '90s
* The sell-off was designed to boost revenue, make the network more efficient, and lead to cheaper prices
* Many Victorian coal-fired power stations were bought by private or state-owned foreign companies
* Since coming to power in 2014, the Victorian Labor government has been vocal about renewable energy
* In 2017 Victoria became one of the first jurisdictions in the world to legislate a net-zero emissions target
* A $1.3 billion solar homes scheme was unveiled before the 2018 election, aiming to subsidise panels for 650,000 Victorian properties over 10 years
* The Victorian default offer was introduced in mid-2019 to cap the price households and small businesses can be charged for electricity
* The Andrews government pledges to bring back the SEC and state ownership of power assets, increase renewable energy targets and bring forward net zero to 2045 if re-elected in November
* Three coal-fired power stations in Gippsland remain in operation
* The Energy Australia-owned Yallourn power station, which generates about 20 per cent of the state's energy supply, is set to close in 2028
* The AGL-owned Loy Yang A, which generates about 30 per cent of the state's energy supply, is set to shut in 2035
* Alinta Energy's Loy Yang B, which generates about 20 per cent of the state's energy needs, will close by 2047
* The Hazelwood power station shut in 2017, with less than five months' notice
* 25 per cent by 2020 (achieved)
* 40 per cent by 2025
* 65 per cent by 2030, up from 50 per cent
* 95 per cent by 2035
* 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030
* 75 per cent to 80 per cent by 2035
* Net zero by 2045, five years earlier
* 2.6 gigawatts by 2030
* 6.3GW by 2035
Off-shore wind
* 2GW by 2032
* 4GW by 2035
* 9GW by 2040
Australian Associated Press
