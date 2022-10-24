Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo East swimmers shine bright at Ballarat meet

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:58am, first published October 24 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Davenport, Milanke Haasbroek and Lauren Davenport represented Bendigo East Swimming Club at the event in Ballarat. Picture supplied

A determined troop of Bendigo East Swimming Club athletes were in action on the weekend at the Ballarat Skoda Meet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.