Bendigo East swimmers shine bright at Ballarat meet

A determined troop of Bendigo East Swimming Club athletes were in action on the weekend at the Ballarat Skoda Meet.
A nearly 30-strong squad were in action at the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre for the fourth event of the series which they finished with strong results.
In their first event of the long course season were Miller Nihill and April downing who both struck gold in the 100m butterfly events.
Multiple swimmers pushed themselves to perform at their best and finished with multiple gold medals:
Azia Fong Sutton( 100m butterfly/100m backstroke), Milanke Haasbroek (50m back/ 50m breast/50m free), Jasper Mansfield (50m free/50m back/50m breast) and Zarah Reynolds (50m free/ 50m back)
In the team events brother-sister duos Gus and Marley Addlem took gold in the 50m breast, while Lauren and Jamesa Davenport were first in the 50m free and 50m breast.
Other results include top efforts from Zoe Reynolds (100m back), Telani Bibby (50m butterfly), Maddison Bray 3rd (50m breast), Mackenzie Couch 4th (50m backs), Stephanie Ingram 2nd (200m free), Xavier Ough 2nd (50m back) and Olivia Douglas 3rd (100m breast)
BESC coach Kate Van Emmerik said it was a strong day in the swimming pool for all of the club's members.
"Our talented and passionate swimmers are performing well, showing that when they put in the effort at training they get great results at competitions," she said.
"These are the life lessons we love to see here at Bendigo East."
