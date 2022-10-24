Almost $1.6 billion has been committed to building and upgrading Victorian public schools and kindergartens, as the state election spotlight shifts to education.
Up to $850 million would be spent on funding construction works for at least 89 primary and secondary schools, if Labor is re-elected next month, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Monday.
More than 25 per cent of the funding will go to regional areas.
"No matter where you live, no matter the size of your community, your children can have the best facilities combined with the best teaching and learning," Mr Andrews told reporters at Seaford North Primary School.
Labor has also committed to build and expand about 180 government-owned kindergartens at a cost of $705 million as the state transitions to universal pre-prep.
Another $25 million would be set aside for the planning of 25 new state schools as part of the Victorian government's previous commitment to build 100 across the state by 2026.
Eight of the new schools are slated for Melbourne's southeast, six for the west and seven for the north.
Two would be built near Geelong, one at Fishermans Bend in central Melbourne and another at Leneva near Wodonga on the Victorian-NSW border.
An extra 100,000 students are expected to join Victorian classrooms over the next 20 years.
The Victorian Greens, meanwhile, are separately pushing for a $1.46 billion boost to state public schools to cover extra fees for certain subjects or devices, hire more teachers and support disadvantaged students.
Prahran MP Sam Hibbins, the minor party's education spokesperson, said parents are having to spend thousands out-of-pocket to put their kids through school.
"Every family should have access to a high quality, genuinely free, local public school," he said.
In Port Melbourne, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy pledged $50 million to establish 600 new electric vehicle charging stations if the coalition regains government.
"As an EV owner, I know how important it is to then move from a combustion engine to an EV and know you've got charging ports," he said.
"Now that electric vehicles are becoming more and more affordable for average Victorians we've got to get more incentives in place."
The move is part of the coalition's promise to pause Victoria's electric vehicle tax until 2027, following the lead of NSW.
Since July last year, Victorian electric vehicle drivers have been charged between two cents and 2.5 cents for every kilometre travelled.
Meanwhile, the Victorian government is offering to cover up to a quarter of the price of home purchases under a $1.1 billion extension of its shared equity scheme.
