Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Spirit fans embrace WNBL pre-season success

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Spirit players surrounded by their dedicated fans after the members-only pre-season clash against New Zealand. Picture by Craig Dilks

Bendigo Spirit fans got up close to their favourite basketball stars at a members-only pre-season clash against the New Zealand Tall Ferns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.