Bendigo Spirit fans embrace WNBL pre-season success

Bendigo Spirit fans got up close to their favourite basketball stars at a members-only pre-season clash against the New Zealand Tall Ferns.
Behind closed doors on Sunday at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena, Spirit made light-work of NZ's national women's squad with a 24-point win, final scores 79-55.
The aim for the day was to provide the club's dedicated members with a sneak peek of their team before they commence the season-proper next week on the road against Canberra.
Bendigo Spirit general manager of operations David Ingham said he was pleased to see members turnout to see the new-look squad in action.
"We want to add value for our members and make sure they are rewarded for being members," he said.
"We hope they walked away feeling happy with where the team is at during this stage of the year after seeing Spirit play some great basketball."
With new ownership, a fresh coach and a star-studded squad of veterans and rising stars, there's a real buzz among the Spirit community.
"It's all quite exciting," Ingham said.
"We are building a great culture and environment within the team which will no doubt lead to sustained success on the basketball court."
There's also plenty of excitement within the team roster which includes veterans Kelly Wilson, Kelsey Griffin, local star Piper Dunlop and 2021 WNBL MVP Anneli Maley.
Ingham said the entire squad had been putting in the hard yards during pre-season.
The vibe among the players has certainly been building," he said.
"We now have an adventure into the unknown as you never know what other teams have been doing during pre-season.
"However, we're excited and ready to go."
Ingham believed one of the 2022/23 squad's biggest strengths was its array of players who are able to deliver for the team when needed.
"We have a deep bench which certainly helps us extract productive minutes from just about anybody on the team," he said.
"It ensures we keep the pace high in our games and that the teamwork which Kennedy Kereama (head coach) instills is of the highest order.
"The goal is to get the best out of everyone."
To join the Spirit family, log on to www.wnbl.basketball/bendigo
Spirit start their season against Canberra but will be back on court on Sunday November 6 for a game at Red Energy Arena against the Perth Lynx.
