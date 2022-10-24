BENDIGO Cup day will always hold fond memories for trainer Brent Stanley, who won the Group 3 feature race in 2018 with Red Alto.
While he doesn't have a cup runner on Wednesday, the Bendigo trainer still hopes to make his mark with three chances on the nine-race program.
The pick of them is the wet-track specialist El Salto, who will line up in the 1100m benchmark 64 (race five).
He also has the maiden galloper Eileanaur in the opening race, while he remains hopeful of gaining a run in the 1300m benchmark 70 with Eitilt, who is the emergency.
Stanley has plenty of extra incentive going into Wednesday, with his son Jett booked to ride all three horses.
The 18-year-old launched his career in the saddle from Western Australia early last year, but has since moved back east.
While he has ridden 41 career winners, none of them so far have been for his father and one-time Caulfield Cup-winning jockey.
The Stanleys hope to break the hoodoo on Cup day.
Trainer Brent is most bullish about the chances of El Salto ($7.50), who has a win and two seconds from five starts this preparation, and was an unlucky sixth at his most recent start at Morphettville.
"He loves the wet ... and it would be great to have Jett ride his first winner for us," he said.
"He's only had the three or four rides for me, but I feel this is his first real winning chance for me.
"El Salto has been stiff as a board for me, the poor bugger.
"Jett rode him first-up when the horse was a little fat and he ran fourth.
"He won second-up on a heavy nine at Echuca and then he should have won at Mornington and should have won at Bendigo when he took off in the straight and put six lengths on them, but went too early.
"Then he got held up severely last start at Morphettville.
"If he gets a touch of luck he will be winning. He is racing a lot more consistently these days and is really thriving."
Stanley is expecting improvement from Eileanaur, with the three-year-old filly failing to handle the synthetic at Ballarat when first-up from a spell earlier in the month.
"She drew the inside on the synthetic and was a bit tardy away and just didn't like being in behind the horses; the kickback she didn't like at all," he said.
"Just forget she ran around then, so I'd be expecting a lot better race from her."
Stanley would not be surprised to see Eitilt run a nice horse should he gain a run.
The eight-year-old gelding, who has run his best races on wet tracks, is up in grade after being unplaced at benchmark 58 level at Mildura earlier this month, but is well down in the weights at 51kg with Jett's 3kg claim.
Stanley said Red Alto, who produced a boilover in the 2018 Cup by winning at starting odds of $71 and was retired from racing in early 2021, had since found a loving new home through Racing Victoria's Off the Track program.
The initiative is dedicated to supporting and promoting retired thoroughbred racehorses.
READ MORE: Red Alto scores upset Bendigo Cup victory
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.