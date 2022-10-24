A TRIP to Flemington on the final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival awaits Bendigo galloper Shultzy if he can continue his consistent form on his local Cup day.
Pat Cannon's five-year-old middle-distance performer is one of the top fancies at $7.50 in the benchmark 70 over 1600m (race eight) in a market headed by the Ben and JD Hayes-trained Barretta ($3.90).
A second home track runner, Play On Words, from the Rod Symons stable, is an $11 chance.
Shultzy - the undoubted shining light of Cannon's small three-horse team at Bendigo - has enjoyed a fabulous last 11 months, rising from a maiden to become a 70-rater off the back of four wins and five second placings from his last 12 starts.
The son of former Group 1 Caulfield Guineas winner Helmet and the mare Princess Hussey is back in distance after a gallant second over 2050m in a benchmark 78 at Moonee Valley at the end of September and is primed for a big test in the heavy-going.
"Hopefully, the track won't be that bad and we get a drying day (on Tuesday)," Cannon said.
"He has performed okay on the heavy at Bendigo, but his run at Echuca (in August), the track was bottomless that day.
"That's always a worry, but if we get a day and a half of clearing weather, it might make a difference.
"He's used to galloping on it, he's done it all this prep. We don't seem to get a dry day."
Cannon has already pulled the right rein once in recent days, scratching Shultzy from last Friday night's meeting at Moonee Valley, which was abandoned late in the program due to lightning.
"I forecast the thunderstorms, the bureau didn't, so I just thought if that was going to happen, I didn't want to take him," he said.
"It ended up being a good call.
"Once the lightning goes you have to wait half an hour (before racing resumes) and with the night racing they haven't got much time to wheel with having to have the lights off before 11pm.
"It was a perfect race for him, but I didn't want to leave it to chance.
"He's an honest horse - in the last two preps he has only put in one sub-standard race and that was at Echuca on the bottomless track. He definitely had an excuse there.
"Other than that, all his races have been great.
"He's been a dream to have around the stable."
Shultzy will again be ridden by Bendigo jockey John Robertson, who has been aboard the gelding for three of his four career wins.
Liam Riordan rode him in his most recent win over 1700m at Geelong in early September.
Cannon said another strong showing would earn Shultzy a crack at a $150,000 race over 2000m on Champion Stakes day at Flemington on November 5.
"I've been hanging out to get him to Flemington over 2000m - I think that will be a perfect race for him,"' he said.
"That will be our main aim for the prep.
"But he needs to run well on Wednesday to push towards that, otherwise it might be the Ararat Cup (on November 6). That's his two options."
He's been a dream to have around the stable.- Pat Cannon
Shultzy's solid run of form has earned him a bit of a following among race fans, with many linking him to the iconic television character Sergeant Schultz.
"I think people have warmed to the name - obviously if you are a Hogan's Heroes fan you follow him as people my age would," Cannon said.
"But I think being such an honest horse has won him a few more fans.
"He has a good chance on Wednesday, with the track the only possible deterrent."
