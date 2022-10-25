This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Tuesday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
Kerang residents could be fully isolated by Wednesday, the Gannawarra Shire mayor Charlie Gillingham said this afternoon, with water starting to spill over the one remaining route out of town.
While residents have been warned for weeks to prepare for the town to be cut off, people have been able to travel away via several routes, which have now closed.
Cr Gillingham said floodwaters were now affecting the Benjeroop-Lake Charm Road and the Department of Transport would decide whether to shut it.
"If it gets water over it past the Benjeroop Bridge, they'll shut that and no-one will be able to get to Swan Hill," he said.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned a slow moving low pressure system in northern Victoria is drawing a moist airstream and combining with an unstable airmass to produce thunderstorms this afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Kyneton, Shepparton, Seymour, Melbourne, Bacchus Marsh, Wangaratta, Bright, Mansfield and Mt Buller.
Kyabram recorded 32mm in the hour to 2.30pm.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 7.05 pm.
Staff at Rochester and Elmore District Health Service jave been working hard behind the scenes and advise the Rochester, Elmore and surrounding communities the following services have been re-instated:
1. URGENT CARE CENTRE - re-commences midday October 24, thereafter 8:30am - 5:00pm, Monday to Friday, from Rochester Medical Clinic, 40-44 Moore Street Rochester. Contact - 0428 358 892, walk-ins also available
2. DISTRICT NURSING - services as normal - call 5484 4400 for assistance
3. SOCIAL WORKER - appointments available October 26, November 2 and 3, out of the Urgent Care Centre, Rochester Medical Clinic, 40-44 Moore Street Rochester. Contact - 0428 358 892, walk-ins also available.
4. HOME CARE SUPPORT - personal care services has continued to priority clients. Additional personal care services will commence this week. Stay tuned for further details.
5. ALLIED HEALTH (Podiatry, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Dietetics etc.) will commence as soon as we have secured an alternate location. Stay tuned for further details.
6. MEALS ON WHEELS - services will commence as soon as we can confirm details. Stay tuned for further details.
7. YALUKANG AGED CARE - over the coming weeks our residents will be transferred to interim facilities whilst the REDHS building works are underway.
"We will continue to provide further updates as we get more services online.We thank you for your patience and understanding during this time," a post on social media said.
People who live in areas likely to be impacted by floods are urged to put aside 20 to 40 litres of safe drinking water.
Rochester townhall update
Rochester Community Facebook page livestreamed the community meeting the town had on Monday night.
If you are in need there is emergency accommodation at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
If you are evacuating from Echuca, SES recommends you take this route. Keep in mind, this may change as flood conditions change.
The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting flood levels to peak in the Murray River at Echuca today while other central Victorian waterways will see renewed rises.
Last night the Bureau's flood warning for the Murray River expected a peak at Echuca sometime during Tuesday.
On Monday, the Murray River at Echuca had reached 94.91 metres AHD - above the 1975 and 1993 levels - and was still rising.
The peak is tipped to be below 95 metres AHD.
Renewed rises are expected in parts of the Campaspe, Avoca and Loddon rivers.
The Campaspe River at Rochester is measuring 110.52 metres AHD and falling with moderate flooding occurring downstream of Rochester.
Renewed rises in the Campaspe are occurring due to flood waters backing up from the Murray River and are expected to last for several days.
The Avoca River is expecting renewed rises at Yawong Weir with Charlton experiencing minor flooding.
Charlton is expected to see levels stay above the minor flood level of four metres on Tuesday with upstream flows to see renewed rises occur.
Minor flooding is continuing along the Loddon River from Laanecoorie to Loddon Weir with renewed rises possible on Tuesday.
At Loddon Weir the Loddon River level is 5.79 metres and rising, causing minor flooding. A flood level of six metres was expected on Monday evening.
The Murray Valley Hwy Bridge at Kerang has seen the Loddon River reach 77.86 metres AHD and steady along with major flooding. Levels will remain around the major flood level (77.80m) into Tuesday.
