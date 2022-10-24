All eyes on the skies ahead of Cup meeting

BENDIGO Jockey Club track manager Bernard Hopkins and his staff's expertise and patience have been severely tested by the state's rain glut in the lead up to this year's Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup meeting.
But as the club's big day draws near, he is confident they have met the challenge and is expecting this Wednesday's meeting to go ahead.
Following an upgrade to a soft six on Sunday, the track was downgraded to a heavy nine on Monday after 23 millimetres of rain fell overnight on Sunday.
Hopkins is hoping a predicted easing of heavier rain on Tuesday and Wednesday eventuates.
"The forecast for tomorrow (Tuesday) is for one to five millimetres and then it's not too bad for Wednesday, so we should be good to race on a heavy track," he said.
"We were down to a (soft) six (on Sunday) and we were looking really good, but then we copped that 23mm, which put it straight back into the heavy range.
"It came in a hurry Sunday night and it's been pretty constant again (Monday).
"I'm hoping it starts to break up for us and things turn around for us."
"That 23mm made it 53mm for the week and then we had the 122 the week before, so it's just been constant.
"I'm very confident we'll be all good to race by Wednesday, but it will be on a heavy track."
The forecast for Wednesday looms as a silver lining, with the temperature expected to reach 20 degrees.
If the rain abates and the sun breaks through, Hopkins said there was every chance the track would be either a heavy nine or eight.
"When the rain does stop, it (the rating) does start turning around quick," he said.
"And with the growth we have in the track, that helps dries things out pretty quick.
"I'm very happy with the way the surface has come up considering how many heavy tracks we have had leading into this."
Eleven of the last 12 meetings at Bendigo have been run on a heavy track."
With the lawns and most parts of the racecourse grounds wet underfoot, the BJC is urging racegoers to come prepared and to take any necessary precautions.
