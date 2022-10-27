DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
$2.25 million
LAND: 3294sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Rob Waller 0418 571 130 and Narelle Waller 0408 571 131
INSPECT: By appointment
Esteemed Maldon landmark home Ethandune is offered for sale for the first time in 50 years.
Circa 1870, and a historical treasure, this gracious home with superb gardens is a true central Victorian icon.
Ethandune was home to a prominent gold-mine owner with active involvement in the community.
Held by the current owners since the 1970s, the grand residence has been thoroughly restored and delicately enhanced during the past 50 years.
The property boasts street frontage of about 40 linear metres with a recessed gate leading to an oval-shaped driveway.
Formal gardens grace the entrance and a second driveway provides additional access from the rear.
Ethandune has an arched verandah and portico which make a lasting impression and open onto the entrance foyer.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Beyond reception is a spacious home with warm styling and its features from yesteryear lovingly restored.
The home has grand formal sitting and dining room with restored original stencil paintwork.
Light-filled living has an open fireplace, the farmhouse-style kitchen has a wood-fired double-sized stove made of cast iron.
Two bathrooms have period-style fixtures and fittings. Three expansive bedrooms are complemented by a study as well as a utility room or fourth bedroom.
Hydronic heating warms the home, while the cellar, which measures about 4 x 3.7 metres, has its own fireplace.
Outdoors, the manicured gardens are a private delight designed for meandering and long afternoons taking in the spectacular surroundings.
Sweeping estate-style gardens are home to multiple outbuildings including a garage-carport with rear-street access and additional onsite parking.
Water tanks are included and a classic glasshouse has heating installed for serious gardeners. There is a woodshed with workshop, a garden bathroom, fruit trees, veggie gardens and herb plots.
The north-facing swimming pool is solar heated and salt-chlorinated.
Ethandune is a majestic home in the heart of Maldon which is among Victoria's premier destinations for tree-changers and lifestyle seekers.
Visit wallerrealty.com.au to find out more about this property's features and fascinating history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.