Storm appoint McCormick as senior women's coach for 2023 CVFLW season

Strathfieldsaye Storm's new senior women's coach Tim McCormick has big plans for the team during the 2023 season.
McCormick has years of experience both playing and in coaching roles.
He was a senior assistant with both Kangaroo Flat and Daylesford and was the senior reserves coach at Inglewood.
Before his coaching years he also spent many years playing as a junior at Golden Square.
He is taking over the role at Storm from Jake Donegan and can't wait to hit the ground running.
"I'm looking forward to taking on the role of coaching the senior women's team at Strathfieldsaye in 2023," McCormick said.
"I've watched most of the games over the past couple of seasons and after taking a more active role with the team during the second half of 2022, the urge to coach was there.
"The team has some really talented and committed players, alongside a strong junior program, which is a great foundation to build a strong team.
"My plan is to use my previous experience to place some structure and guidance around the team, and to develop a stronger connection to the wider football netball club.
"I am really looking to what 2023 will bring."
McCormick said he was excited to get back into a senior coaching role after a short hiatus.
"There's so much growth in women's football which really interests me in terms of player development," he said.
"Storm's senior women's side has some incredibly talented young players, who you can just tell grew up with footballs in their hands, in addition to some older women who've only just started playing.
"There's a varying degree of talent which I hope I can utilise to bring structure and hopefully some on-field success to the club too."
Off the football field McCormick works as a social worker for Anglicare Victoria and plans to use his personal skills within this space in his new role at the storm.
"I am a youth worker by trade which has given me the ability to teach, listen and connect with young people," he said.
"I am hoping this will help provide some structure and also help align the women's team closer with the broader club to continue with all of the success Strathfieldsaye has accomplished in the past."
There's still several months before the 2023 Central Victoria Football League Women's season gets underway, however, McCormick doesn't plan to waste any time getting down to business.
As early as next week he plans to get the team together for a bonding session before hitting the track in mid-November to iron out some light skill work and most importantly - team bonding.
Storm are on the lookout for more players to join their ranks for the 2023 season, please visit https://www.facebook.com/strathstormfnc.
Storm finished out of finals contention during the 2022 competition after finishing the season with a 4-10 win-loss record.
Highlights included a 63-point win over North Bendigo in round seven in which Molly Pianta booted three goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.