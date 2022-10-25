Bendigo Advertiser
SportzRulz Australia Red Door Community Centre opens its doors to NDIS participants

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:55am, first published 1:00am
SportzRulz Australia participants celebrated the opening of the Red Door Community Centre with a Mad Hatters Tea Party last week. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

A new disability hub has opened in Epsom, located at the Bendigo Pottery complex.

