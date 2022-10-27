DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$690,000 - $750,000
LAND: 2721sqm
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENTS: Matt Connolly 0419 369 844 and Karl Fitzpatrick 0488 404 216
INSPECT: By appointment
A blend of rural and city living is an appealing prospect at this Huntly property with many surprises.
Surrounded by beautiful bushland, the home has recent updates such as spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry. Polished concrete flooring, luxurious main suite, walk-in robe, stylish ensuite, sky window and a clever study nook are more features. Very impressive is the huge undercover alfresco area where you'll find a built-in barbecue, a pizza oven and a fireplace. The property has shedding and attractive house gardens. A new listing and a welcome addition to the property market. Perfectly suited to families seeking an affordable lifestyle property with room for a pony and easy access to essential services.
