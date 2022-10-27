Surrounded by beautiful bushland, the home has recent updates such as spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry. Polished concrete flooring, luxurious main suite, walk-in robe, stylish ensuite, sky window and a clever study nook are more features. Very impressive is the huge undercover alfresco area where you'll find a built-in barbecue, a pizza oven and a fireplace. The property has shedding and attractive house gardens. A new listing and a welcome addition to the property market. Perfectly suited to families seeking an affordable lifestyle property with room for a pony and easy access to essential services.

