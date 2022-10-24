TRAINER Matthew Enright will fly the local flag in this Wednesday's Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) at Apiam Bendigo Racecourse.
The Enright-trained Wertheimer is the sole Bendigo horse in $500,000 feature race.
Only a small field of eight was left standing for the Bendigo Jockey Club's flagship race after the release of acceptances on Monday morning.
A relatively even field is headed by the topweight Crystal Pegasus from the powerful Chris Waller stable.
This year's Mornington Cup winner will be 11 days between runs after finishing 14th in this month's Group 1 Caulfield Cup and will be ridden by champion Sydney jockey James McDonald.
Fresh off his W.S. Cox Plate win aboard Anamoe, McDonald is enjoying a golden run in Victoria this spring, including a treble of wins and three seconds at Moonee Valley last Saturday and a trio of Group 1s during the Caulfield carnival.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace will be aiming to go one better after finishing second in last year's race behind Wentwood with Smokin' Romans.
The star training partners will pin their hopes on the six-year-old mare High Emocean, who will be ridden by 2021 Cup-winning jockey Harry Coffey.
The same partnership has already landed The Sally Chirnside Quality (2500m) this spring and finished a close-up sixth, beaten by less than two lengths, in the Group 3 Bart Cummings (2150m) at Flemington on October 1.
High Emocean is the early TAB favourite at $3, ahead of Port Philip ($3.60), the Matt Cumani-trained Nobel Heights ($6.50) and Glint Of Hope for Trent Busttin and Natalie Young at $7.
A multiple country cup winning trainer, Enright is stoked to have his first Bendigo Cup starter with Wertheimer, who is the outsider of the field at $26.
But just how he handles the heavy 10 remains the query.
"He's got some form on wet tracks, but it's going to be a heavy 10 and that's a different cat," Enright said.
"Whether he can get through that, I couldn't tell you. But it's a bit like that for all of us.
"We'll just see how it all plays out, that's all we can do.
"It's always been the plan to get him here to a Melbourne Cup, so, hopefully, he acquits himself well.
"I thought for a stable of my size, with one or two horses, I would never get the chance to have a Bendigo Cup runner.
"So I set him for the race some time ago and so far everything has gone swimmingly.
"Now it comes down to whether he's good enough for that race - it's the best race he's run in against those types of horses - and whether he can handle the track."
Trained at Cranbourne by Julius Sandhu, Port Philip is the undoubted form runner of the field with wins in each of his past four starts.
With all four of them coming on soft or heavy tracks, the rain holds no fears for Sandhu.
"He's won on a (heavy) 10, so I'm not worried," he said.
"At the end of the day, it just turns out this way with this horse.
"He's had all his starts on a wet track - all of his four wins - and every time I have gone to the races, I've been optimistic that he might come up with a better track, as I still seem to think he is going to be better on top of the ground.
"But for one reason or another, every time he goes to the races he happens to be on a wet track and he is performing on them.
"As far as I am concerned, if it's wet, it's wet."
Full field: 1- Crystal Pegasus (58kg); 2 - Glint Of Hope (55.5kg); 3- High Emocean (54.5kg); 4 - Dadoozart (54kg); 5 - Verimli (54kg); 6 - Nobel Heights (54kg); 7 - Port Philip (54kg); 8 - Wertheimer (54kg).
2020: Red Alto (Brent Stanley), 8th; Super Girl (Josh Julius), failed to finish.
2019: Super Girl (Josh Julius), 8th; Single Handed (Nick Smart), 12th.
2018: Red Alto (Brent Stanley), 1st.
2016: Desert Samurai (Adam O'Neill), 6th.
2015: Savannah Moon (Rod Symons), 9th.
2014: Caves (Danny Curran), 9th.
2010: Carbon Trader (Shane Fliedner), 5th.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.