A Guide Dogs Victoria program has been designed to address concerns around public safety for people with low vision or blindness in Bendigo.
The Live Smart, Travel Smart campaign, funded by the City of Greater Bendigo, addresses personal safety issues including travelling in the community, relevant smartphone apps, self-defence and first aid training sessions to help increase confidence.
Last week, Guide Dogs Victoria invited cane users and seeing eye dog users to the Bendigo Airport to learn how they can safely travel by air.
Guide Dogs Australia general manager of client and vision services Jaqui Bond said the program stems from research that over 30 per cent of Australians with low vision or blindness report not leaving the house as often as they would like.
"Many of our clients, especially in regional or remote areas, often mention they feel unsafe, or lack confidence, travelling in the community due to the challenges they face living with low vision or blindness,"
"Our 'Live Safe, Travel Smart' campaign, in partnership with the City of Greater Bendigo, aims to provide them with the skills and confidence they need to secure their personal safety."
Suzanne Gould has been living with low-vision for 30 years. She said after visiting the Bendigo Airport she is more likely to use the local service.
"Because it's small it's almost intimate, very personalised," she said.
Losing her eyesight hasn't stopped Ms Gould from travelling the world. She said Guide Dogs Victoria's programs have taught her to be more assertive and increased her confidence.
"I've learned to be assertive, and that's where these programs have helped, to give people like me the tools to know what to do in certain situations," she said. "I have been a nurse, I now know I can administer first aid even if I cant see anything.
"The (Live Smart, Travel Smart) course has helped normalise our life experience, given us the tools and skills to be able to step out in public and feel safe.
"It's a journey, I've been living with vision loss for 30 years, but big steps along the way are often provided by Guide Dogs Victoria to empower us to feel safer."
MORE NEWS
Ms Gould said a lot of public safety concerns for people with blindness and low vision can be lifted by sighted people being more attentive.
"Talk to us, not the dog," she said. "Talk to us, stop looking at your mobile phone screen. Go right ahead and ask if we want help, that's fine, but don't presume we want it.
"It's all about communication. We're just like everybody else it's just we can't see as well as everybody else."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.