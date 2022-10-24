Bendigo Advertiser
Blind and low vision people empowered through Guide Dogs Victoria public safety campaign

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:22am, first published 2:52am
Suzanne Gould and her guide dog Avis at the Bendigo Airport last week. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

A Guide Dogs Victoria program has been designed to address concerns around public safety for people with low vision or blindness in Bendigo.

