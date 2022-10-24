Bendigo Advertiser
Creswick Lions gives recovery funding to Scouts group after flood

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:08am, first published 2:46am
President Creswick Lions Club and Simon Miller - Group Leader 1st Creswick Scout Group. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Creswick community has rallied together to support its Scouts after the group's historic hall was again damaged by last week's flood waters.

