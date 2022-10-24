The Creswick community has rallied together to support its Scouts after the group's historic hall was again damaged by last week's flood waters.
On Sunday, the Creswick Lions Club handed $2500 in cheques to the First Creswick Scouts Group to purchase new equipment such as a fridge, camping supplies and storage containers.
It comes as the Creswick Scout Hall was flooded in the past week, when the town bore the brunt of the severe weather which inundated much of the state.
The flooding damaged the hall's flooring and low-lying equipment, and took three days to clean up completely.
First Creswick Scouts Group leader Simon Miller said it was not the first time in 2022 the hall has been damaged from flooding.
"The floods in January hit us out of nowhere, we weren't really prepared," he said.
"This time we took action, we sandbagged the front and back of the building. It looked fine at 7pm, but there was another downpour at about 9pm or so and that just escalated up over the sandbags and spilled over."
"The flood water itself is horrible, black water and it has just gone through everything. Paperwork, historical documents, electrical equipment."
Recognising the important role the scouts group has in the Creswick community, the Lions Club decided to assist the group with its recovery efforts.
Creswick Lions Club president Pat Tacey said the money came from a fund established after the January Creswick floods to help those affected.
"The Creswick Lions in conjunction with Lions throughout our district put out $75,000 into supporting people who have been displaced from houses," he said.
"That flood in January got very little recognition, but there were more than 100 people displaced from their houses because of it, and many of them still are displaced."
"I am an ex-teacher and I know the value of the extra tuition kids get through Scouts."
