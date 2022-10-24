Fighting Miners appoint Jakeb Sheahan as president

Newly appointed Bendigo Fighting Miners president Jakeb Sheahan's first goal in his new role is simple - get back to the top.
The club, which is the city's premier rugby union outfit, fell short of making finals this year in the Rugby Victoria competition.
After only winning one game during their first six matches, the squad turned it around and finished the season in sixth position on the ladder with a 5-1-7 record.
The goal is to rise back up the ranks and become one of the competition's top squads.
"Our squad showed a lot of promise towards the end of the season and if we were able to have the same 30 players available for the entire season then I am sure we could've gone a lot further," Sheahan said.
"I want to pick up a couple of more experienced heads for the 2023 season and no doubt we can get right back to the top of the ladder."
Sheahan replaces outgoing president Garry Valente, who will remain at the club, and will be joined by one of the largest committee's in the club's 50-year history.
"It would have to be one of, if not the biggest committees that we've ever had at the Miners," Sheahan said.
"We've had our 50th anniversary celebration where we acknowledged the importance of our past history, but now it's about the future."
For years the club has been trying to reinvigorate its junior program, which is also at the forefront as a key area to be improved.
Sheahan has been involved in recruiting juniors in the past, but as a busy playing-president he is on the lookout for someone to take the reins.
"We're after someone that wants to come on board with us to help push and get our junior program up and running again," he said.
"Being a one-club team isn't going to help us progress and we need the next generations of juniors to ensure we can grow."
President: Jakeb Sheahan, Treasurer: Dave McDonald, Secretary: Jim Morton, Members: Ian Dyett, Bill Coulter, Alan Wilkinson, Deb Ensor, David Gudge, Tamara Gudge, Mark Gudge, Marnie Gudge, Michael Gould, Josephar Maiai, Jope Soko and Paula Maka.
