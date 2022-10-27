DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Car 2
$785,000 - $820,000
LAND: 721sqm
AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
AGENT: Paul Dalton 0417 502 201
INSPECT: Saturday 10.30 - 11am
An outstanding property at Kennington is a rare find in a prime central location near the city, schools, parkland and public transport.
The property comprises a desirable California bungalow-style home, circa 1932, with grand features and impressive updates.
Timber panelling, leadlight doors, bay windows and ornate ceilings are among the home's beautiful original features. Hardwood flooring is glorious, timber plate-rails are a noteworthy detail.
Versatile rooms in this perfectly presented home include grand lounge room, banquet-sized dining room and a sunroom. Turn the dining room into living zone, music room, home library, home office or fifth bedroom.
Nicely updated and simply charming, the kitchen has a new dishwasher and cooker, along with ample storage and work area.
Externally the home is in excellent order with a terracotta-tiled roof, stately front porch, terrazzo tiling and fresh paintwork. Enjoy a coffee in the court yard overlooking a nice play area for the children with established leafy gardens offering privacy and security.
A remarkable home and a credit to previous owners who have retained the original features and modernised with care. Established gardens and double garaging complete this character-filled home with potential for commercial use.
