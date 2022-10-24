Man pleads for reduced jail sentence to get treatment for liver lesion

A man who committed a number of serious offences, including speeding, stealing petrol, drugs and firearm possession and evading police, has appealed to court for an early release from prison to receive medical treatment.
Judge Kevin Doyle said with the man's history and array of offences, he wouldn't have thought there was too much wrong with the original sentence he received, and asked his lawyer why they were appealing.
His lawyer, Stephanie Joosten, said "the basis of appeal is his health situation is complex."
"It's unclear what his current health situation is," Judge Doyle said.
The court heard the man, who had served 508 days of pre-sentence detention, drove a stolen vehicle at a high speed with an accomplice, stole petrol, evaded police, failed to appear in court, and was caught with a firearm and drugs.
His lawyer said the drugs were not for trafficking purpose, but he was using them without a prescription so met the criteria for the charge of drug of dependence.
The prosecution told the Bendigo County Court "the most serious offending is the driving and the possession of a firearm."
The court heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, drove at a high speed, ran red lights, was at a property without authorisation and in possession of a firearm.
Ms Joosten said it was clear from the man's history he had been in and out of prison.
"It is accepted that... [my client] has a concerning criminal history," she said.
She said her client was seeking a reduced jail sentence due to his health conditions and the difficulty of receiving treatment and appropriate care while in custody.
"His health will deteriorate if he's not released from custody," Ms Joosten said.
She said the offender had a CT scan which showed a 12 millimetre lesion on his liver - in the same place where he previously had a cancer removed.
Ms Joosten said a few days later, the man had a colonoscopy that couldn't be finished because he couldn't prep his bowel properly.
Following the CT scan, an MRI was scheduled which is yet to happen.
She said the man's lesion needed to be investigated to see if it was cancerous.
"He's in pain," Ms Joosten said.
"The pain is increasing."
Ms Joosten said custody for her client was difficult, and he had to deal with his health conditions on top of that.
She said the stress and unknown made his time in custody more "burdensome."
The court heard the offender had a difficult upbringing and suffered abuse and his behaviour became poor as a consequence.
Ms Joosten said the man had repaired his relationship with his mother, and planned to live with her and his 19-year-old son upon release from jail.
She said the offender's "real goal" was to focus on his health and relationships with his mother and son.
The prosecution said the man had a range of health issues but they were being appropriately managed.
"Other than this issue of the MRI, he's being appropriately treated," he said.
The court heard the offender's earliest parole release date was September 2023, but it was indicated that he wouldn't get parole soon.
"Given his history he's not optimistic about receiving parole soon," Ms Joosten said.
Judge Doyle adjourned the appeal to Wednesday, October 26 at 2.15 pm to make further enquiries and gain an understanding of the appellant's health conditions and treatment.
