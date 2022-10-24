Bendigo Advertiser
A man has appealed his sentence in the Bendigo County Court due to ill health

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
October 24 2022 - 9:00pm
Man pleads for reduced jail sentence to get treatment for liver lesion

A man who committed a number of serious offences, including speeding, stealing petrol, drugs and firearm possession and evading police, has appealed to court for an early release from prison to receive medical treatment.

