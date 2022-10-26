What OT means to me - three locals reflect Advertising Feature

Kym Fitzgerald showing her hand therapy client Chris Morey that he can resume his leisure interest of metal detecting using a custom splint. Picture supplied

LYNNE COOPER

For the past 28 years my private practice has provided services to clients who need additional help to manage life at home. Many are receiving government Home Care Packages, which enable them to access home modifications and a range of equipment. The value of occupational therapy is in providing a home assessment. The privilege of working with clients in their own home is invaluable. Their goals and aspirations are the key to our partnership.

Maintaining independence using appropriate or adapted equipment can encourage a person to feel confident and safer on a daily basis. Interventions to promote safe access both inside and outdoors can help to prevent injuries from falls or accidents. There are a multitude of recommendations that can be the result of an occupational therapy home assessment. All are practical and focused on the client achieving their personal goals.

KYM FITZGERALD

Occupational Therapy has provided me with 27 years of working with amazing people in many parts of the world. As a local practice owner, I often take calls from people who "just need an OT to help".

Today's call was from a family member in need of OT support for a person living with Huntington's Disease in regional Victoria. Yesterday's call was from a 93-year-old Gold Card Veteran in Shepparton who needs an OT to assess her for a lift chair.

This year is a timely reminder to all, that "occupation" is what we do with our time, and across the lifespan this can mean many things.

I have OT friends from university days still. They work in paediatrics, animal therapy and yoga. They are award winners, experts in their areas and they are mums, daughters, sisters and friends.



Hopefully they will stop for a moment during OT week and reflect on what this career means to them.

JEMMA MACDONALD

Completing an occupational therapy degree at La Trobe University has been nothing short of amazing.



In the past four years, I have gained a wealth of knowledge, professional capabilities and have been provided with many exciting opportunities to make the most of my tertiary education.



The highlight of my university experience has definitely been having access to a well-balanced combination of theory classes and practical components. It's been rewarding and satisfying seeing what I've learnt be applied in a real-life setting on clinical placements.

