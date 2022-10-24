More cancer patients in the Loddon Mallee region will now have access to services designed to better their mental health.
Bendigo Health's Cancer Wellness program is expanding and will include online wellbeing support on its long list of offering.
Provided by Connect Psych Services, there will be e-counselling to cancer patients being treated by the Cancer Centre.
Bendigo Health Cancer Centre Wellness coordinator Jenna Sing said this will allow the team in Bendigo to further connect with patients that may struggle to travel.
"We know that 70 per cent of cancer patients suffer from poor mental health, which then leads to poorer treatment," she said.
"Having services like this will help change that and ensure all out patients have the best chance they can get."
By contacting the hospital and filling out a questionaire, patients will be connected with a practioner between 24 and 48hrs later.
By having this service online, Ms Sing said she hoped patients from all across the Loddon Mallee region would be able to get the help they need regardless of their location.
The recent McKean McGregor Gala Ball raised more than $133,000 for Bendigo Health's cancer wellness program, allowing this service to get on its feet.
Ms Sing said it was also the support from other partners that helped get it all up and running.
"Connect Psych Services will provide confidential and independent pathways of e-counselling support to our patients," she said.
"It is wonderful that through this addition to our wellness program we can nurture our patients' wellbeing while we are physically treating their cancer."
Connect Psych Services chief executive Dr Natalie Flatt said this system would be a simple way to get help to those that need it.
"We have more than 60 practioners on hand, each with a different set of skills and styles," she said.
"We worked with the hospital and the community to ensure this service best suits them and their needs."
If you'd like to utilise the service or get more information, you can email the team on cancerwellness@bendigohealth.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
