Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Health set to offer cancer patients e-counselling service to help boost mental health

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
October 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cancer patient Sheryl Taylor, Connect Psych chief executives Sasha Milinkovic and Dr Natalie Flatt, and Cancer Centre Wellness coordinator Jenna Sing. Photo by Kate Monotti/Bendigo Health

More cancer patients in the Loddon Mallee region will now have access to services designed to better their mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.