NO STRANGER to cup race success interstate, Kyneton trainer Neil Dyer has the Listed Devonport Cup (1880m) in Tasmania early next year on his radar with Kaonic.
The eight-year-old gelding is back in work after a break following his gallant second in the $200,000 Darwin Cup (2050m) in early August.
It was a thrilling ending to a pleasing campaign up north for Kaonic.
He raced four times within the space of a month in Darwin for a win in the $50,000 Toyota Cup (1600m) and a pair of placings.
He previously finished fourth in the 2021 Darwin Cup in only his fifth start for the Kyneton stable.
Dyer, who was chasing a fourth Darwin Cup victory, could not have been much happier with Kaonic's cup placing.
"He only got beaten a length and a bit, (the winner) Playoffs had the easy run in front and could do whatever it liked and we were back in the traffic following Living The Dream, the favourite," he said.
"Living The Dream was going nowhere at the 500m and we had to get off its back, get around it and get through the traffic.
"He flew the last 60 metres when he got clear.
"He used to pop out of the stalls and just like a bit of a slug he would go back to last and he would follow them around and wake up a bit at the 400m and pass half the field and run fourth or fifth.
"But this year he went up there a bit keener and was able to land a lot closer in the running.
"That will be a big thing leading into next year."
It is not the first time Dyer has targeted the Devonport Cup.
Royal Request, who delivered Dyer his third Darwin Cup win in 2017, followed the same path as that proposed for Kaonic and finished fifth in the 2018 Devonport Cup.
"He used to get back to last ... it's a synthetic track over there, so it's hard to win doing that," he said.
"He did hit the front halfway up the straight, but he ended up tiring.
"So we'll head back one more time to Devonport."
Dyer already has a plan mapped out for Kaonic's preparation for Tasmania.
"We'll give him a try on the synthetic before then, but it's different to Darwin," he said.
"We want to make sure he goes as well on the synthetic as he does on the dirt.
"He had a month off when he came home from Darwin and he went to the water-walker at Ballarat for five weeks and now he's been back just over a week in full work."
Dyer is hoping to secure the services of former Devonport local and 33-time Group 1 winner Craig Newitt to ride Kaonic.
"Craig Newitt has been spoken with about riding him and he seems quite happy about it," he said.
Newitt earlier this year broke the record for the most number of Devonport Cup wins by a jockey.
His victory in the 2021 Cup aboard Newhart gave the 37-year-old his seventh win in the feature race.
Dyer, who has had just eight starters since his team's return from the Northern Territory in early August, returned to the winner's list on Saturday at Moe with Svaneke.
The six-year-old mare's third career win from 19 starts came on the back of an interrupted preparation due to Victoria's wet weather.
"She has been missing out on runs with all the races getting called off," he said.
"I'm expecting her to go alright at this time of year - she likes a bit of sting out of the ground.
"She went to the synthetic (at Ballarat) the last start, but she doesn't handle it, but we know she goes alright on the soft ground."
Svaneke, who started at odds of $17, was ridden to victory by Celine Gaudray.
