UPDATE: Huntly Primary School will receive $150,000 of funding to build an inclusive play area for students with disabilities and additional needs, the government has announced.
A grant of $156,550 for the project has been made to the school from the government's Inclusive Schools Fund, the member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said on Monday.
The announcement came hot on the heels of an election pledge to provide the school $13.18 million for a major upgrade if the government is re-elected in November.
Ms Allan said schools across Victoria would share in $7.89 million to improve the inclusivity of indoor and outdoor play and learning areas.
"Inclusive education is about ensuring that all students, regardless of disabilities or other differences, are able to fully participate, learn, develop and succeed in Victorian government schools," a statement from Ms Allan said.
EARLIER: Labor has promised $13.18 million for Huntly Primary School and reiterated an earlier $9.23 million commitment to White Hills Primary if re-elected.
The Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan made the election commitment for Huntly PS on Monday.
The White Hills funding promise was made in August.
The funding for Huntly would deliver a major upgrade, increasing the school's capacity by 100 permanent spaces, work which built on $251,000 of funding the school had recently received for a roof for its outdoor hard courts, Ms Allan said.
The White Hills Primary funds would go towards stage 2 of the school's masterplan, which includes a new gymnasium.
"This big upgrade for Huntly Primary School will support the great work of Huntly Primary school staff and provide students access to fabulous modern facilities they need and deserve," Ms Allan said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Plus White Hills Primary school will also see investment in new buildings under a re-elected Andrews Labor Government".
The Deputy Premier was talking up her government's record on education spending, which included more than $12.8 billion in "building and upgrading schools in every corner of the state," she said.
"We're delivering on our commitment to build 100 new schools by 2026 with 75 already funded or opened and we've delivered more than 1,850 upgrades to schools since coming to government."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.