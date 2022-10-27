DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1.1 million - $1.2 million
LAND: 1001sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
INSPECT: By appointment
Immaculate throughout, this quality home is ideally located in a quiet court just minutes from Kennington Reservoir.
Two spacious alfresco areas and a swimming pool are ideal for families as well as entertainers.
Inside, a central living space offers a sizeable open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge room. There is an additional sitting room, and both living zones have sliding patio doors.
Kitchen appliances include wall oven, four-burner gas cooktop and Bosch dishwasher. Abundant storage, cook's island, built-in wine racks, task lighting and a microwave niche are other kitchen features.
As with all four bedrooms in the home, the main suite is generously proportioned and it has a walk-in robe as well as a fully-renovated ensuite.
Climate control is ducted throughout for year-round comfort. The separate study has built-in cabinetry and desks.
Built-in entertainment centre, ceiling fans, fitted robes, renovated laundry, timber-look flooring, soft carpeting are among the extras.
The swimming pool is salt-chlorinated and solar heated. Glass fencing adds a sophisticated look to the outdoor zone, as well lights, paving and decking. Garaging has drive-through access for convenience as well as secure on-site trailer storage.
A fine property in a popular location with nearby services.
