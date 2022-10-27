DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 18
Expressions of interest close Monday, November 14 at 12pm
LAND: 3.21ha
AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland First National
AGENTS: Darryn O'Keefe 0418 509 563 and Athan Kapinos 0477 823 735
INSPECT: By appointment
Custom designed by the current owners in collaboration with Paul Gray Builders, this modern marvel was completed a mere six months ago.
At the end of a recycled asphalt driveway, with neighbouring Bendigo Regional Park, the home measures about 44 squares under-roof.
The living zone features soaring raked ceilings and clerestory windows above a wall of double-glazed windows. Views are impressive and the window blinds are automated.
Gourmet cooks will find catering for sizeable gatherings easy with a state-of-the-art kitchen.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
A large butler's pantry, 900mm-wide Smeg range, integrated Asko dishwasher and stone-topped island are kitchen highlights.
Sliding glass doors lead to extensive east-facing outdoor living with a polished concrete base. More features include deluxe main suite, fully-tiled ensuite, walk-in dressing, rumpus room and smart-home technology.
The property has garaging, rainwater storage, water allocation and a catchment dam. Colorbond shedding measures about 30 x 15 metres with high-span roof, restroom, power connected and concrete flooring.
Visit tsfn.com.au to see the photo gallery, video, floorplans and statement of information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.