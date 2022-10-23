Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

The Reach Foundation hosting two confidence-boosting workshops for young people

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 24 2022 - 6:30am, first published October 23 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Reach Foundation is hosting two workshops in Bendigo as part of its Grounded program. Picture supplied

Young people who are disengaging in school are being encouraged to attend workshops designed to bring out the best in them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.