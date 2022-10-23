Young people who are disengaging in school are being encouraged to attend workshops designed to bring out the best in them.
As part of the Reach Foundation's Grounded program, funded by the federal government, two events will be hosted at the Baptist Church Conference Centre on Thursday, 27 October and Thursday, 10 November, focusing on developing greater social and emotional awareness for at-risk youth.
Facilitator Reece Wheelhouse, who grew up in Bridgewater, said the program is suited for young people who are seen as "boundary-pushers" and "rebellious".
"Grounded is a program where we get all those kinds of young people from the broader community, all different schools and catchments," he said.
"We give them a chance to show a different side of themselves, a different side that's not the protection, or the bravado or armour, they have to wear in their daily lives.
"It's a place where they can go, learn about other people, learn about themselves, and be in a place with some role models that aren't going to put a label on them and really just want to get to know them."
Mr Wheelhouse said it's important for young people that may have difficulties at school or at home to have positive role models in their lives.
"We have a lot of young people who come from really complex home situations where they might not have good relationships with their parents or carers, or they might come from a really supportive family but their parents aren't people they're comfortable speaking to," he said.
"Having those two workshops, you can have some people in their early to mid-twenties and think 'this is a person I really want to be like'."
"We as the facilitators from the get-go are honest, vulnerable and we set the tone early. We love the banter, laughs and jokes but by us being vulnerable and inviting them to be vulnerable as well, that lets them take it at their own place."
Mr Wheelhouse said while participants' level of engagement may vary, just showing up to the workshops can be a really big step.
The Reach Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation which works with 50,000 young people in primary and secondary schools across Australia each year, helping develop emotional intelligence.
Contact the Reach Foundation on 9412 0900 or at emily.serle@reach.org.au to book into the program.
