UPDATE, 11.25am: The bureau has cancelled the severe weather warning for the state.
The authority said an upper trough over South Australia and New South Wales has resulted in a low pressure system developing around the Victorian and South Australian border.
This low is combining with a very moist atmosphere to produce areas of rain, however the rainfall rates are no longer expected to be severe.
The immediate threat of severe weather has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.
EARLIER: More wet weather is set to wash over the regions from Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.
An upper trough over South Australia and New South Wales has resulted in a low pressure system developing around the Victorian and South Australian border.
This low will combine with a very moist atmosphere to produce areas of heavy rainfall.
Residents in the Mallee and Wimmera regions are warned to keep an eye out for flash flooding as a result.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 40 mm are possible in the north, locally reaching up to 60 mm with thunderstorms.
There is also the potential for falls up to 150 mm over the Otways during the day today.
Over northwestern Victoria, heavy rainfall is expected slowly ease from the west during the day.
Locations which may be affected include Echuca, Rochester, Swan Hill, Kerang, Horsham and Warracknabeal.
Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is encouraging people to be prepared for water levels to rise once more following this band of wet weather.
With many GMW-managed storages and waterways spilling or close to spilling, GMW emergency controller Sam Green said it was crucial people prepare for higher flows downstream of these storages.
"There is still a lot of water in storages and waterways from the floods earlier in the month," he said.
"Many storages, including Lake Eppalock, Tullaroop Reservoir, and Lake Nillahcootie are spilling, meaning any inflows these storages receive will eventually make their way downstream."
Lake Eildon and Cairn Curran are the only two GMW-managed storages being operated with gated spillways.
Unlike fixed crest spillways, the gated spillways provide GMW the option of proactively releasing water from the storages below flood levels to create room for further inflows.
"We have managed Cairn Curran and Lake Eildon so we can mitigate the effects of any inflows on the communities downstream," Mr Green said.
"For example, during these floods, inflows to Lake Eildon peaked at 100,000ML/d, but releases from Lake Eildon have never exceeded 38,000ML/d.
"However, people need to be aware that releases from these storages are just one factor effecting downstream conditions. All our rivers have many tributaries feeding them that can contribute to higher water levels.
"Farmers should have machinery and livestock moved to higher ground, and people should keep checking the VicEmergency App or website to stay across any warnings."
During a flood event in Victoria, the Victorian State Emergency Service (SES) is the lead agency for the emergency. GMW works with the SES to minimise the impact of any flooding.
GMW also provides information to the SES and the BoM to help inform warnings they announce.
Flood warnings for rivers and streams are issued by the SES via the VicEmergency website at emergency.vic.gov.au
The Bureau of Meteorology issues weather warnings at bom.gov.au/australia/warnings
