The Bureau of Meteorology has released updated flood warnings for river systems in central and northern Victoria.
Flood waters in Echuca are expected to peak just below 95 metres Australian Height Datum to sea level on Tuesday.
Currently, the Murray River at Echuca is at 94.91 metres AHD and near its peak with flood levels are above the 1975 and 1993 levels.
Major flooding at Echuca and Moama has been caused by floodwaters from the Campaspe and Goulburn rivers combined with flows down the Murray River.
The Campaspe River at Rochester is measuring 110.52 metres AHD and falling with moderate flooding occurring downstream of Rochester.
At Echuca, the Campaspe River level is currently at 94.69 metres AHD and steady.
The river is expected to remain above the moderate flood level of 94.40m AHD into Tuesday.
Renewed rises in the Campaspe are occurring due to flood waters backing up from the Murray River and are expected to last for several days.
The Avoca River at Charlton is also experiencing minor flooding due to renewed river rises at Yawong Weir.
Charlton saw the Avoca River peak at 4.75 metres on Sunday with the river level now at 4.32 metres and steady.
The town is expected to see levels stay above the minor flood level of four metres on Tuesday with upstream flows to see renewed rises occur.
Minor flooding is continuing along the Loddon River from Laanecoorie to Loddon Weir with renewed rises possible on Tuesday.
The Loddon River downstream of Laanecoorie is currently at 2.42 metres and steady. Levels are likely to remain above the minor flood level of 1.50m.
At Loddon Weir the Loddon River level is 5.79 metres and rising, causing minor flooding. A flood level of six metres is expecting on Monday evning.
The Loddon River at Appin South, between Boort and Kerang, fell below the major flood level of 3.30 metres on Monday afternoon.
It is falling slowly from 3.29 metres with moderate flooding and is set to stay above the moderate flood level (3.10m) into Tuesday.
The MV Hwy Bridge at Kerang has seen the Loddon River reach 77.86 metres AHD and steady along with major flooding. Levels will remain around the major flood level (77.80m) into Tuesday.
Rochester residents are watching river levels again, which were at 110.7 AHD at 9am this morning.
The owners of Rochester Riverside Holiday Park were preparing to evacuate again as they kept an eye on the Campaspe River.
SES has listed a watch and act warning for the town saying renewed river rises could be possible.
A community meeting is planned for today, 6pm on Monday, October 24, at the Rochester Regional Racing Reserve located at the corner of Northern Highway and Diggora Road.
The SES has issued a minor flooding warning from Avoca River to Charlton.
The Department of Transport has confirmed there are still 397 roads closed as wet weather makes travel difficult.
The road network has suffered significant damage with large potholes and sections of road destroyed.
Crews right across Victoria have mobilised and have assessed more than 1499 roads and have repaired almost 43,000 potholes - however significant damage remains.
Structural engineers have inspected more than 251 bridges and structures across the network, while Department of Transport representatives continue twice daily inspections of the network and delivering emergency repairs where they're needed most.
Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution with an expectation the road surface will be damaged.
Leaving extra distance between vehicles will help drivers get a better view of the road ahead.
Drivers are reminded of the dangers of driving through road closures and into floodwater.
There are approximately 40 people staying at the Emergency Relief Centre, Bendigo Council has confirmed.
"We are in the process of resetting the facility and are on standby to welcome people from Echuca, if needed," a spokesperson said.
Those who have been evacuated to the Bendigo Showgrounds are starting to seek alternate or transitional accommodation.
Those in flood affected areas are warned to be careful of mosquito bites as the warm, wet weather acts as a "perfect" breeding ground for the insects.
The State Emergency Service has issued information on diseases to be wary of, including Japanese encephalitis, Ross River virus and Murray Valley encephalitis.
You can read more about those here.
There are of course other diseases to be wary of as well.
To protect yourself, the SES advises:
For more information visit: betterhealth.vic.gov.au/campaigns/beat-the-bite.
The NSW State Emergency Service has determined the Murray River from downstream of Tocumwal Road Bridge to Barham Bridge an emergency area, VIC SES says.
"Do not enter the emergency area," VIC SES said in its warning.
This applies to both commercial and recreational users.
For more information visit the NSW SES website.
Monday is set to be a particularly wet day, with between 20 and 30mm predicted for Bendigo and Shepparton, between 25 and 35mm predicted for Echuca and between 20 and 25mm in Kerang.
Major flooding higher than the 1993 flood is occurring at Echuca and Moama, with VicEmergency saying a major flood peak around 95 metres is possible from Sunday evening.
An evacuate now warning is still in place for the Echuca township as officials predict the Murray River to peak by Wednesday.
Campaspe Shire Council has advised the Murray River at Echuca Wharf is now expected to peak at 95.3m, slightly lower than the original prediction of 95.9m.
Murray River
Campaspe River
Emergency evacuate immediately: Echuca and Echuca Village
Emergency, not safe to return: Bunbartha, Kerang
Emergency, too late to leave: Barmah and Lower Moira
Emergency, move to higher ground: Loddon River Loddon Weir to Kerang, Campaspe River downstream of Rochester, Wharparilla, Gunbower, Leitchville, Patho, Torrumbarry
Watch and act, move to higher ground: Murray River downstream of Tocumwal to Barham, Seymour, along the river in the Emily Street area
Watch and act, avoid the flooded area: Seven Creeks downstream of Euroa, Walshs Bridge Road and Walshs Bridge Road south area, south/east of Nathalia, Goulburn River downstream of Shepparton, Goulburn River Lake Eildon to Seymour
Watch and act, prepare now: Nathalia-Picola-Barmah and nearby areas
