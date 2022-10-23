Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Live

LIVE BLOG MONDAY: Big rain expected across Victoria as Echuca urged to leave

By Bendigo Advertiser Staff
Updated October 24 2022 - 7:14am, first published October 23 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Monday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.