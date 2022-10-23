Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Spirit cap off strong WNBL pre-season with weekend victories

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated October 23 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Spirit's Alex Wilson defends against New Zealand on Sunday.

Bendigo Spirit rounded off their pre-season practice matches with a pair of wins on the weekend against Southside Flyers and the New Zealand national squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.