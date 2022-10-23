Bendigo Spirit cap off strong WNBL pre-season with weekend victories

Bendigo Spirit rounded off their pre-season practice matches with a pair of wins on the weekend against Southside Flyers and the New Zealand national squad.
In total they've played five games in the lead-up to their season-opener on November 4 against Canberra and with just under two weeks to go the team couldn't be more ready to get the ball rolling.
"Bring on round one," Spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama said after the victory over the Tall Ferns on Sunday.
"I am sure the players are going to enjoy a bit of downtime during the next week before we start building up to the Canberra game.
"But we're ready to get going and we are here to play."
Now that the practice matches have come to an end, coach Kereama has seen first-hand what his team is capable of achieving on the court - and he likes what he can see.
"The playing-group has responded incredibly well to the challenge and I am really happy with the brand of basketball that we're playing," he said.
"We now have two weeks of training to refine it all, focus on ourselves, continue building and work on our identity as a team."
First up on the weekend was a clash against the Southside Flyers which the Spirit won by 10 points after overcoming a 10-point deficit at half-time, final scores 77-67.
"In respect to the game it was a hard-fought contest between two very talented teams," Kereama said.
"Any time you walk into Southside's gym, with Cheryl Chambers as coach, you know you're about to take on a well-conditioned team."
With a star-studded squad which featured Lauren Jackson, Maddi Rocci and Bec Cole, the Flyers put the Spirit to the test, but after regrouping at half-time the Bendigo squad took back control of the match.
"That defensive grit, pressure and presence paired with our ability to switch things up and extend was certainly a difference maker," Kereama said.
Abbey Wehrung led the way on 17 points, followed by Kelly Wilson (16), Kelsey Griffin (12) and Alicia Frolling (10).
Straight were back on court the next day for the clash against New Zealand and were supported by their home fans for the members-only exclusive match.
During the opening minutes at Red Energy Arena, the two sides wrestled for control, but it wasn't long before the Spirit dug in their heels.
By the end of the first quarter they had broken away to an eight-point lead , which was extended to 20 points at half-time and out to 24 by the buzzer, final scores 79-55.
Froling led with 16 points, followed by Anneli Maley (12) and Megan McKay and Emma Mahady on nine.
Kereama said having a mixture of contributors across the games was an example of the playing-group's consistency.
"We definitely have a spread of consistent players that we can rely on delivering the same effort every game," he said.
"It makes us hard to stop and it's a great unpredictable tool to have."
