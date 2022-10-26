Students from Axedale and White Hills Primary Schools have showed off their musical talent, taking home first and second prizes in a national competition.
RockFest Australia offers students across the country the chance to present their takes on classic songs, and the two local schools dominated the primary section.
Kaine Marsh is the music teacher at both schools and he said the children were ecstatic when they heard the results of the online competition.
Axedale students filmed themselves performing Natural by Imagine Dragons and Madness by Muse, with the school's band including three sets of siblings.
Mr Marsh's daughter and son were singing and beatboxing respectively, alongside two brothers on bass and guitar, and a brother and sister on drums and piano. Two of the children were only in year two but still impressed the judges with their musical aptitude.
"The entire school sat around and watched the winners being announced and they just go off," Mr Marsh said.
Meanwhile the White Hills band performed ACDC's Back in Black, Silverchair's Anthem for the year 2000 and Olivia Rodrigo's good 4 U.
"I got the judge's feedback a couple of weeks before I found out that they were going to get prizes or what position they came but the feedback alone, I sat the kids there and told them about all of that," Mr Marsh said.
"It was marvellous because sport is a very big focus in Bendigo and I was a sports teacher for years but I've taught music now for about 15 years and there's not a lot of opportunities to perform.
"An actual rock festival hadn't come along. Our main performance in public is at this year's Bendigo Blues and Roots Festival."
The judge's praised Axedale's drums and the "solid groove throughout", with a fantastic job from the singer, great use of harmonies and good use of beatboxing as well as an extra percussion dynamic.
The judges also praised White Hills' rendition of Back in Black with "great guitarists and great vocal performance".
Mr Marsh wasn't surprised with such positive feedback, saying his students at White Hills include "the most stage present singer I've taught in 25 years" and a "drum prodigy", with multi-instrumentalist students at the two primary schools.
"I don't know whether either school would have been able to compete unless the festival had been close (or online)," Mr Marsh said.
"It's pretty hard to organise them to play the assembly, let alone transport them, you know, 20 kids all playing different instruments to a different part of the state or country."
The impressive video performances are available to watch on RockFest Australia's YouTube page.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
