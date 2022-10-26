It's official. Kangaroo Flat Primary School principal Kim Saddlier is the best in Victoria.
Ms Saddlier was crowned the best primary school principal in the state at the recent Victorian Education Excellence Awards.
Ms Saddlier was chosen from a pool of 39 finalists in her second year being nominated for the prestigious gong.
The Victorian Education Excellence Awards celebrate the state's most inspirational school staff. The awards also support the continued professional development of staff, with professional learning grants of $20,000 on offer for each individual award and $25,000 for each team award.
Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said the nominees all work to make Victoria's schools top class.
"Our principals, teachers and support staff play a critical role in making our schools the best in the nation," she said.
"These awards are a fantastic way to recognise and celebrate the invaluable work of the outstanding teachers and leaders in our education system."
"I think there are many, many principals doing amazing things out there and I'm just fortunate enough that I've built a really great team around me," she said.
"I would say as much as it's a lovely individual recognition it's certainly much more to me as an acknowledgement of what the school is doing."
Ms Saddlier came to Kangaroo Flat Primary School in 2011 as the assistant principal, before becoming principal in 2015.
"I have always wanted to be a teacher and I think what I love about it the most is actually having the opportunity to spend time with students and engaging them so they feel empowered to have a student voice and agency around their learning," she said.
"I love being a principal, particularly at Kangaroo Flat Primary School because the school community is so supportive and inclusive."
They will share in a further professional learning grant of $20,000. The Frankston North Education Plan also won the Outstanding School Improvement Award.
Other individual award winners included outstanding secondary principal Pitsa Binnion at McKinnon Secondary College, outstanding primary teacher Ruby Russell at the Basin Primary School and outstanding secondary teacher Kimberley Zammit at Warringa Park School. Victoria Harris at Greenhills Primary School took out outstanding business manager, while Mount Waverley Secondary College was awarded outstanding education support and Reservoir East Primary School won outstanding Koorie education.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
