SNIPPETS: BDCA eyeing off a start for all competitions next weekend

THE Bendigo District Cricket Association is hopeful of finally starting all of its competitions next weekend.
In what has been a season yet to have a ball bowled in any competition because of wet weather, the BDCA board met on Saturday, with its latest update that all cricket is scheduled to start next weekend.
Senior cricket will commence with a one-day game (round two in original fixture).
Should the season finally start next weekend, first XI games will be - Bendigo v Eaglehawk, Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly-North Epsom, Strathfieldsaye v White Hills, Kangaroo Flat v Sandhurst, Golden Square v Bendigo United.
However, should the season not be able to begin next weekend the board has indicated it will "take a look at the fixture and reassess our options".
Meanwhile, Strathfieldsaye's Xavier Crone will be part of the Victorian second XI team that takes on Queensland in Brisbane in a four-day game starting on Monday.
SEASON PREVIEWS:
VIRTUOUS Circle has again ran a place at Group 2 level for Kyneton trainer Liam Howley.
The three-year-old colt finished second in Saturday's $500,000 Group 2 Vase at Moonee Valley as part of Cox Plate day.
Ridden by Sydney jockey James McDonald, Virtuous Circle ($5) was beaten by 0.75 lengths by favourite Berkeley Square ($2.60).
Just over an hour after finishing second aboard Virtuous Circle McDonald guided Anamoe to victory in the Cox Plate.
In his previous start also at Moonee Valley on September 23 Virtuous Circle finished third in the $300,000 Group 2 Stutt Stakes.
After debuting at Pakenham in February this year, Virtuous Cirlce now has two wins, a second and a third and $271,700 in prizemoney from five career starts.
Meanwhile, Saturday's St Arnaud Cup was comfortably won by Anirishman ($3.50) by 6.25 lengths from Bannerton ($5.50).
Anirishman was ridden by Neil Farley and trained by Patrick Ryan Jnr.
