A national science and engineering competition brought hundreds of students from across the country to Bendigo on Friday.
After more than 100 days of competition across Australia, the winning schools from each state went head-to-head at Bendigo South East College for the annual national final of the Science and Engineering Challenge.
Run by the University of Newcastle, the competition has not been able to be held nationwide since 2019, with Bendigo hosting the prestigious event for the second time since 2000.
Emmaus Christian School from Canberra took out the top prize for the day with all schools, including sixth-placed Bendigo South East College, putting in a stellar effort.
Students from years nine and 10 tested the limits of their creative thinking and teamwork in a range of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities.
Program director Professor Steven Weller said the turn out had been encouraging.
"The Science and Engineering Challenge National Final represents the culmination of one of the largest and most successful annual STEM engagement programs across Australia," Prof Weller said.
"The competing schools, organising committee and event partners have all demonstrated a serious commitment to improving the access of young Australians to STEM opportunities."
Students participated in a range of challenges including building bridges and earthquake-resistant towers, testing bionic hands in everyday tasks and designing efficient networks for railways and electricity grids.
The Rotary Club of Bendigo hosted the event and member Rod Spitty said to have 250 students turn up from all over Australia was "not only rewarding, but it was also an amazing sight to see".
"There's almost a lack of will for people to move into those areas, particularly ladies - they just don't go into those technical streams," he said.
"When those jobs come up, you can never get them from Melbourne or other other parts of the country. It's the homegrown students you can get because they know what it's like to live in the country and the region."
Mr Spitty said the competition also provided an opportunity to engage students from the region who were more likely to return locally.
Multiple schools in attendance raised thousands of dollars to attend, including a school in Mackay which raised $40,000 to pay for its students to attend before the airlines cancelled their flights.
Holy Trinity Lutheran College from Horsham filled their place.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
