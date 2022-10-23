LAWN BOWLS: Golden Square blitzes Eaglehawk in its biggest win for a decade

GOLDEN Square showed why it's touted as one of the big improvers in Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls on Saturday with a crushing victory over Eaglehawk.
Square recorded its biggest win for a decade with its 43-shot hammering at home of last season's grand finalist on what was a day of division one blowouts.
Square claimed 17 of the 18 points on offer with the 104-61 victory.
The last time Golden Square won a division one game by a bigger margin was back in round 11 of the 2012-13 season when it thumped Strathfieldsaye by 80 shots.
"It was a pleasing day for the side considering Eaglehawk is a team that played off in the grand final last season," Golden Square coach Brad Marron said.
"We understand they have lost three skippers from last season, but there is still a lot of quality players in the Eaglehawk team.
"We've been working hard on building our team chemistry and a lot of people have spoken about how our training has really lifted and it's pleasing to see the rewards of people putting their time in.
"It was a really good performance by not only the division one side, but our division two side that has come up from division three rolled Eaglehawk as well to get its first win on the board.
"Across the board we had four of our five teams win on Saturday, so it was a good day for the club."
Golden Square had lost its previous seven games against the Hawks by an average of 14 shots, but the home side had control of the contest from the outset.
John Berry (+25), Gary Downie (+9) and Travis Berry (+9) all won their rinks for Golden Square, while there was a 23-all tie in the tussle between Marron and the Hawks' Dean Carter.
* Bendigo East has grabbed hold of top spot after three rounds following a whitewash of Kangaroo Flat at home.
The Beasties had all rinks up in their 90-53 belting of the Flat as they won their second game of the season, while Kangaroo Flat stayed on the bottom.
"It was a fantastic performance by the side given in the scheme of things, Kangaroo Flat is probably going to be a team around the same mark as us," Bendigo East coach Greg Podesta said.
"To get 18 points out of the day was certainly above expectation and very rewarding."
The Beasties had three of their rinks get up by double-figure margins - Josh Moloney (+10), Greg Podesta (+14) and Aaron Tomkins (+10).
The closest match-up was East's Darren Burgess edging out the Flat's Cameron Wilson 19-16.
* Bendigo made it two wins from two starts with its 86-59 away victory over Castlemaine.
The Royals' big win was led by the rinks of Andrew Brown (+17) and Brayden Byrne (+21).
* Reigning premier South Bendigo recorded a 25-shot win over Marong, prevailing 89-64 at Marong.
The Diggers' rink skippered by Max Rowley was the most dominant of the day in beating Chris Bramley 25-6.
* The Inglewood v Moama game was abandoned because of the flooding situation in Echuca-Moama, with both sides splitting the points.
DIVISION 1
Inglewood dr Moama - abandoned.
Bendigo 86 def Castlemaine 59.
Andrew Brown 31 def Rod Phillips 14, Brayden Byrne 27 def Greg Brain 6, Mitch Hocking 11 lt Peter Brain 22, Luke Hoskin 17 dr Lachlan Darroch 17.
Golden Square 104 def Eaglehawk 61.
John Berry 38 def Simon Carter 13, Gary Downie 22 def Lachlan Bowland 13, Travis Berry 21 def Tony Ellis 12, Brad Marron 23 dr Dean Carter 23.
South Bendigo 89 def Marong 64.
Liam Crapper 19 def Mark Dickins 14, Brad Holland 23 def Andrew Whatley 20, Max Rowley 25 def Chris Bramley 6, Daryl Rowley 22 lt Daniel Fulton 24.
Bendigo East 90 def Kangaroo Flat 53.
Darren Burgess 19 def Cameron Wilson 16, Josh Moloney 22 def Geoff Boyd 12, Greg Podesta 25 def James McGillivray 11, Aaron Tomkins 24 def Travis Kelly 14.
NEXT WEEK - Eaglehawk v Marong, South Bendigo v Castlemaine, Bendigo v Moama, Inglewood v Bendigo East, Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square.
DIVISION 2
Bendigo East 79 def Strathfieldsaye 71, Kangaroo Flat 73 def White Hills 65, Golden Square 81 def Eaglehawk 78, Bendigo 83 def Harcourt 64.
DIVISION 3
Strathfieldsaye 79 def Bendigo East 60, North Bendigo 104 def Kangaroo Flat 65, South Bendigo 78 def Serpentine 75, Heathcote 87 def Bendigo 67.
DIVISION 4
Bendigo East 77 def Woodbury 68, White Hills dr Eaglehawk, Marong 77 def South Bendigo 66, Castlemaine 100 def Golden Square 69.
DIVISION 5
Calivil dr Strathfieldsaye, Inglewood 92 def Kangaroo Flat 77, Marong 80 def Campbells Creek 69, Dingee dr Castlemaine.
DIVISION 6
South Bendigo 98 def White Hills 55, Kangaroo Flat 102 def Bridgewater 60, Woodbury 92 def Marong 76, Bendigo 83 def Harcourt 68.
DIVISION 7
Bendigo East 75 def South Bendigo 44, Kangaroo Flat 70 def Harcourt 46, Golden Square 65 def North Bendigo 43, Bendigo VRI 66 def Heathcote 57.
DIVISION 8
Woodbury 91 def Eaglehawk 27, Golden Square 61 def Bendigo VRI 49.
REIGNING premier Eaglehawk will be hunting its first win of the season when round three of Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls is played on Monday.
The Hawks host Bendigo East as they strive to avoid a 0-3 start to their premiership defence.
Monday's division one games:
Eaglehawk v Bendigo East.
South Bendigo v Golden Square.
White Hills v Bendigo.
Inglewood v Kangaroo Flat.
Ladder:
1. Inglewood - 29 points, +32 shots
2. Kangaroo Flat - 27 points, +38 shots
3. White Hills - 17 points, -14 shots
4. Bendigo East - 15 points, +17 shots
5. Golden Square - 15 points, +6 shots
6. Bendigo - 14 points, -22 shots
7. Eaglehawk - 6 points, -16 shots
8. South Bendigo - 5 points, -41 shots
