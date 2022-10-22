This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Sunday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
UPDATE, 5.45PM:
There is a severe weather warning for parts of Victoria this evening as an upper-trough over South Australia and New South Wales will result in a low pressure system developing over the northwest parts of the state.
A very moist environment exists with rainfall increasing as the low develops.
Emergency evacuate immediately: Echuca and Echuca Village
Emergency, not safe to return: Bunbartha, Kerang
Emergency, too late to leave: Barmah and Lower Moira
Emergency, move to higher ground: Loddon River Loddon Weir to Kerang, Campaspe River downstream of Rochester, Wharparilla, Gunbower, Leitchville, Patho, Torrumbarry
Watch and act, move to higher ground: Murray River downstream of Tocumwal to Barham, Seymour, along the river in the Emily Street area
Watch and act, avoid the flooded area: Seven Creeks downstream of Euroa, Walshs Bridge Road and Walshs Bridge Road south area, south/east of Nathalia, Goulburn River downstream of Shepparton, Goulburn River Lake Eildon to Seymour
Watch and act, prepare now: Nathalia-Picola-Barmah and nearby areas
UPDATED, 2.39PM:
It is too late to leave Kerang if residents have not already evacuated and it remains unsafe to return.
The Loddon River at MV Hwy Bridge peaked at 77.97 metres (AHD) around 11am on Saturday morning.
The river level is now at 77.84m AHD and steady, with major flooding and is likely to remain around the major flood level (77.80 m) during Sunday.
Dangerous flood water is still significantly impacting Kerang and surrounding areas, continue to avoid flood-affected areas.
Emergency services and Gannawarra Shire Council are working together to assess levee integrity, road safety and identify any impacts to essential services.
Although the river has peaked, with some levees still overtopped in sections, many areas are still experiencing significant flooding and emergency services continue efforts towards sandbagging and asset protection.
It is not safe for people to return to Kerang. If you have not evacuated, avoid the flooded area. Be aware of potential hazards caused by flooding and never enter floodwater.
Check out some of the footage captured by locals.
Stay where you are and be aware of changing conditions. If floodwater comes inside, move to a higher point such as a kitchen bench or second story.
Be aware that you may still become isolated by floodwater for a significant amount of time.
Check you have enough food, drinking water and medications - if you do not, phone Triple Zero (000) for assistance.
Do not return to your home until a safe to return notification is issued.
Register at a relief centre so that your friends, family and authorities can be informed that you are safe.
Stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
This evacuation warning will remain in place until emergency services have confirmed that the threat to Kerang has reduced, and it is safe to return.
UPDATED, 1.12PM:
The Murray River has surpassed the 1993 flood level at Echuca as those remaining are urged to consider evacuating the town.
The 1993 level of 94.77 metres above sea level was exceeded on Saturday night.
The latest reading at Echuca Wharf at 11am was 94.83 metres (AHD) with the latest projected peak at 95.3 metres.
The Murray Valley Highway is closed in both directions between Kerang and Cohuna due to flooding. Detour using Kerang-Koondrook Road. Please obey road closure signs and never drive through flood waters.
UPDATED 9.15AM:
Good morning Victoria and welcome to another live blog of the flood situation, particularly focusing on the north central region around Bendigo.
Today, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting between 2 and 6mm in Bendigo, with between 2 and 8mm predicted in Echuca, between 3 and 10mm in Kerang and between 4 and 10mm in Shepparton.
Monday is set to be a particularly wet day, with between 20 and 30mm predicted for Bendigo and Shepparton, between 25 and 35mm predicted for Echuca and between 20 and 25mm in Kerang.
Kerang residents have been encouraged to evacuate the township before 10am or as the situation changes.
Yesterday morning it was deemed too late to leave, but the bureau's prediction for when the Loddon River at Murray Valley Hwy bridge will peak has been delayed.
If you are located east of the Loddon River the safest evacuation route to Swan Hill is via:
If you are located west of the Loddon River, south of the Murray Valley Hwy and east of the Boort-Kerang Rd the safest evacuation route to Swan Hill is via:
Meanwhile the weather in Echuca is similarly intense with some incredible footage coming out yesterday.
Coliban Water managing director Damian Wells explained the potential outcomes in response to videos of permanent levees being overwhelmed in Echuca.
"Folks, this is a very dangerous environment," he said.
"Over-topping of levee banks drives rapid erosion and this earthen wall could fail quickly and rapidly release a large and dangerous volume of water."
An evacuate now warning is still in place for the Echuca township as officials predict the Murray River to peak by Wednesday.
Campaspe Shire Council has advised the Murray River at Echuca Wharf is now expected to peak at 95.3m, slightly lower than the original prediction of 95.9m.
Major flooding is occurring along the Murray River at Echuca, Moama, Torrumbarry, Barham.
Moderate flooding is continuing along the Campaspe River at Echuca.
Flooding may impact residents whose properties surround the Campaspe River.
Residents in Echuca Village can also expect to be impacted over the coming days.
Other footage from the region included these videos from local Kate Roberts which shows the power of the water.
To evacuate Echuca:
And humans are not the only ones making their way to higher and drier ground as shown by Elders.
An updated flood watch has been issued for Bendigo and Bullock Creeks.
On Sunday a low pressure trough will extend over northern Victoria bringing the heaviest rainfall to the north east and far northwest.
The system will push south over southern Victoria and Bass Strait bringing further widespread showers and rain for early next week.
Renewed river level rises are expected and minor to moderate flooding may develop from Saturday.
In locations where severe thunderstorms develop, localised flooding due to heavy rain is possible.
Emergency, move to higher ground: Campaspe River downstream of Rochester, Loddon River Loddon Weir to Kerang
Emergency, not safe to return: Bunbartha
Emergency, too late to leave: Barmah and Lower Moira
Watch and act, prepare now: Nathalia-Picola-Barmah and nearby areas,
Watch and act, avoid the flooded area: the Avoca River downstream of Charlton, Nathalia to Numurkah Broken Creek floodplain, Goulburn River Lake Eildon to Seymour, Goulburn River downstream of Shepparton, the Murray River downstream of Hume Dam to Tocumwal and Tocumwal to Barham,
Watch and act, move to higher ground: Wharparilla, Gunbower, Leitchville, Patho, Torrumbarry
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.