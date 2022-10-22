A person has died following a single-vehicle accident on Friday night in McMillans near Cohuna.
The individual, who is yet to be identified, is the latest of 204 deaths on Victorian roads this year, up from 178 at the same point in 2021.
Victoria Police and emergency services attended the scene where a sedan driving south on Greens Road, near the intersection of Leitchville-Kerang Road, is believed to have left the roadway and rolled around 7.35pm.
READ MORE:
The driver was found dead in the vehicle.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined at this stage and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information, dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.